Chemours and DataVolt Announce Agreement to Accelerate Adoption of Liquid Cooling Solutions & Support Broader Innovation for Future-Ready AI Data Centers

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, announced a strategic agreement with DataVolt, a designer, developer, and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, to further demonstrate and develop advanced liquid cooling solutions for data centers alongside other industry leaders. This collaboration will focus on increasing data center efficiency and sustainability through two-phase direct-to-chip, two-phase immersion cooling, and other innovative solutions. The companies will work to enhance infrastructure readiness and address the increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation chips.

"Our collaboration with DataVolt represents another significant step in our liquid cooling roadmap," said Denise Dignam, Chemours President and CEO. "Combining our thermal management expertise with DataVolt’s knowledge designing and operating sustainable data centers, we can help accelerate the adoption of liquid cooling and other innovative technologies, minimizing data center total cost of ownership and environmental footprint, while maximizing performance and efficiency. We are excited to work alongside industry leaders to achieve these goals and drive forward sustainable data center innovation.”

The agreement includes the development of liquid cooling and other data center solutions using Chemours' portfolio of ultra-low global warming potential Opteon™ dielectric fluids. This is the latest announcement from Chemours Liquid Cooling portfolio, which aims to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center cooling solutions to support AI and advanced digital infrastructure.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with Chemours to develop state-of-the-art solutions—including liquid cooling technologies–for our future-ready AI data centers,” said Rajit Nanda, DataVolt CEO. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to be at the forefront of innovation as we serve the world’s insatiable need for eco-friendly, high-performance and mission critical AI factories that can support ever increasing compute densities while also being rapidly deployable, sustainable and cost effective. By integrating Chemours' advanced liquid cooling solutions and engaging partners from across the industry, we aim to enhance the efficiency and scalability of our data centers, ensuring they meet the rapidly evolving demands of next-generation AI applications."

As data center demands continue to rise, liquid cooling technology—such as Chemours’ Opteon™ two-phase immersion cooling fluid— offers significant benefits, including up to 90% cooling energy reduction, up to 40% reduction in total cost of ownership, nearly eliminating water use, and enabling increased computing capacity and density per square foot without compromising performance. Additionally, Chemours liquid cooling solutions support circularity—enabling heat and some fluids to be recovered and reused to drive further efficiency and sustainability benefits.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses –Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers’ biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About DataVolt

DataVolt is designer, developer, and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, integrating dedicated high-availability multi-technology renewable energy infrastructure solutions and green fuels, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and scalability. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices currently in the USA, Uzbekistan, India, and the UAE, and presence in South Korea and South Africa. DataVolt has strong global ambitions spanning across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. DataVolt’s core focus is servicing the needs of hyperscalers, large enterprises, and government institutions. www.data-volt.com

