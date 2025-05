Władca emiratu uczestniczy w ceremonii podpisania protokołu uzgodnień pomiędzy Ras al-Chajmą i Miami w celu zacieśnienia współpracy w różnych sektorach

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office, today witnessed the signing of an agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and the city of Miami, Florida, which aims to enhance cooperation across several areas of mutual interest. The signing took place during a reception with Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, and His Excellency Robert Raines, US Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Sheikh Saud said that the agreement marks a new era of collaboration for Ras Al Khaimah and Miami, and a continuation of the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States. “By encouraging greater exchange with international partners, we open new pathways for innovation, investment and cultural dialogue,” Sheikh Saud concluded. #UAE #RasAlKhaimah #Miami #UnitedStates (video: AETOSWire)