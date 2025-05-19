Aikido Technologies Full-Scale Floating Wind Demonstrator to Be Tested in Norway

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aikido Technologies, Inc. (Aikido), a floating offshore wind technology provider, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Marin Energy Test Centre (METCentre) in Haugesund, Norway, to deploy a first-of-its-kind 15MW demo project, called ‘AO60.’ Once installed in 2027, the platform will be one of the largest floating wind platforms constructed and deployed to date.

The METCentre has a long history of supporting innovative floating wind projects, including the world’s first floating wind turbine, deployed by Equinor (then Statoil) in 2009. The AO60 project will showcase how the Aikido Platform technology can lower costs while engaging with local Norwegian supply chain partners to assist in the assembly and deployment of the platform. Due to its compact ‘flat-pack configuration,’ Aikido’s technology can leverage existing maritime infrastructure, ports and vessels already in use in Norway.

The Aikido Platform consists of thirteen modular steel components, including columns and trusses, that can be fabricated at existing offshore wind or steel fabrication sites. For the AO60 project, the components will be transported to a final assembly site near the test center, where the platform can be completed in a matter of days, not months, like traditional construction techniques. The Aikido Platform uses pin joints to complete the assembly of the platform without any major welding or painting work. The pin joints act as hinges and allow the platform to be folded during assembly, taking up just one-third of the space of traditional designs. Once deployed in the water, the platform is able to unfold during a simple ballasting procedure.

Sam Kanner, CEO of Aikido, stated, “We are proud to announce our partnership with the METCentre. As evidenced by the recent Utsira Nord actions, Norway is a key floating wind market. This project will show how Aikido can leverage existing infrastructure and vessels to reduce risks and accelerate the deployment of floating wind in Norway and around the world.”

Cecilia Girard-Vika, Director of the METCentre, stated, “This project offers valuable industry experience and supports the development of a full-scale, innovative and cost-effective solution. We are very excited to welcome Aikido to our site in Norway and connect them with Norway’s strong floating offshore wind supply chain.”

ABOUT METCENTRE

The Marin Energy Test Centre - METCentre - provides the opportunity to test and validate floater technologies in full scale.

Founded in 2009, METCentre is recognized as a world-leading North Sea test center for floating offshore renewable energy​ and new technology. The test center offers infrastructure and services required for testing technologies both in shallow and deep waters (over 200 meters) with varying testing conditions.

ABOUT AIKIDO

Aikido Technologies (Aikido) is a technology provider for the floating wind industry. The company was founded in 2022 with the support of Breakthrough Energy Fellows program. Aikido is developing innovative solutions to drive down the cost and accelerate the deployment of floating wind, worldwide. For more information, visit: www.aikidotechnologies.com.