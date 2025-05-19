Generational Group Advises Pecos Propane, Inc. in its Sale to an Undisclosed Buyer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Pecos Propane, Inc. to an Undisclosed Buyer. The acquisition closed April 16, 2025.

Located in Pecos, New Mexico, Pecos Propane, Inc. was established to offer a local alternative for propane services in the Pecos and Rowe area. Backed by over 71 years of experience in the propane industry through the Pacheco family, the company proudly serves residential and commercial customers across Northern New Mexico—including Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Cerrillos, and surrounding communities. With strong local roots and a deep respect for the region’s culture and way of life, Pecos Propane is committed to providing safe, reliable, and customer-focused propane solutions tailored to the needs of the communities it serves.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Western Region – Lori Galloway, and her team led by Generational Senior M&A Advisor, Lee Kendall, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock successfully closed the deal. Senior M&A Advisor, Dr. Rob McCleland, established the initial relationship with Pesco Propane, Inc.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction is a great example of how the right partnership can create long-term value. We’re proud to have been part of this journey and look forward to seeing the continued success of both parties.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These services include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Generational Group was honored as the 2024 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and named Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in both 2024 and 2022. The firm also received recognition as Valuation Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year in 2022 and 2023, further cementing its reputation as a leader in M&A advisory services.