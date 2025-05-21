Health Endeavors, Telescope Health Advancing Provider Analytics and Care Gap Solutions Through Strategic Partnership

FARMINGTON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare technology leaders Health Endeavors and Telescope Health are partnering to provide comprehensive, value-based solutions for health systems, physician groups, Clinically Integrated Networks (CINs), and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). This innovative technology will help the healthcare ecosystem optimize performance and close care gaps through actionable data, while also providing a platform designed to meet the needs of diverse patient populations.

“This partnership accelerates and expands the analytics and actionable data that we can provide to our value-based care partners and providers at the point of care. This will help lead to better performance, improved access and better care for individual patients,” stated David Derrick, CEO of Health Endeavors.

The two organizations are transforming raw data into insights to help providers evaluate their performance, establish market transparency, review Quality Scores, calculate aggregate costs, collect population health metrics and more. It will also offer personalized, virtual care resources to supplement providers’ existing efforts.

“Our passion for reducing barriers to care complements perfectly with Health Endeavors’ mission of using data to empower not only the provider, but the patient as well,” said Telescope Health CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Matthew Thompson. “This collaboration represents a concerted effort to identify where the gaps are and empower providers with the necessary tools to improve how they serve their patients.”

The partnership is rooted in Health Endeavors’ decades-long experience providing analytic and quality support to value-based care partners. Telescope Health, a physician-led technology company focused on improving health care outcomes, has served hundreds of thousands of patients through a diverse portfolio of providers, employers, non-profits and local governments.

For more information on how Health Endeavors and Telescope Health are impacting health care through advanced technology, please visit healthendeavors.com/provider-analytics.

About Health Endeavors

Recognized as a thought leader, Health Endeavors has a long history of supporting Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) and those in value-based care arrangements.

With proprietary augmented intelligence Health Endeavors analyzes segregated data and transforms it into actionable insights. These insights are then delivered directly at the point of care, empowering your providers with the necessary tools to win. The mission is simple: return resources, power, and joy back to the point of care. Learn more at healthendeavors.com.

About Telescope Health

Telescope Health is a physician-led technology company focused on improving healthcare outcomes. We serve public, private and nonprofit organizations as well as individuals seeking on-demand, comprehensive care and actionable data insights. To learn how we’re doing that every day, visit telescopehealth.com.