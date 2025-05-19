Talon.One Brings Advanced Promotions and Loyalty Capabilities to Shopify Enterprise

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talon.One has partnered with Shopify to become the only enterprise-grade promotions and loyalty engine to be integrated into the commerce platform provider – maximizing revenue opportunities for Shopify’s largest Enterprise customers.

Many large-scale global brands have complex discounting, incentive, and loyalty requirements. With Talon.One on board as a Premier Tier partner, Shopify has levelled up its promotions and loyalty capabilities, empowering brands to run intelligent incentives programs that drive higher average order value and build greater customer loyalty.

With unlimited flexibility when it comes to structuring promotions and loyalty programs, brands that use both Shopify Enterprise and Talon.One have a single point of access to over 30 sophisticated incentives tools – including personalized, behavior-driven offers, gamified rewards and advanced loyalty programs.

Christoph Gerber, CEO of Talon.One, commented: “Talon.One and Shopify Enterprise are a perfect match for ambitious, global brands looking to maximize revenue. With real-time, precision-driven incentives, brands can eliminate blanket discounts that erode margins and condition customers to wait for promotions.

Shopify merchants can now minimize discount dependency, enhance customer lifetime value and boost profitability. This partnership will deliver a best-of-both-worlds solution: the fully flexible and scalable loyalty and promotional capabilities of Talon.One, with all the speed, versatility, and performance advantages of Shopify Enterprise.”

Apsara Chidambaram, Head of Alliances - Partnerships at Shopify added: “Thanks to this integration, Enterprise merchants on our platform can now have the promotional flexibility of other commerce platforms, while maintaining the industry’s fastest, highest-converting checkout. This integration will allow established and disruptive high-volume merchants to deliver better, tailored engagements to their customers using Shopify’s enterprise stack.”

Key features of Talon.One’s Shopify integration include:

Smart & scalable promotions – deliver targeted, data-driven incentives based on customer data, geography and behavior.

Next-level loyalty & gamification – create multi-market and multi-brand loyalty programs, gamified rewards, and behavior-triggered experiences to deepen customer engagement.

Enterprise-ready and future-proof – built for high-volume, high-growth brands, Talon.One’s API-first engine is fully customizable and scalable with Shopify’s ecosystem.

About Talon.One

Talon.One is the most powerful incentives engine that unifies loyalty, promotions and gamification into one holistic platform.

Backed by enterprise-grade security and scalability, Talon.One empowers companies to build personalized, profitable promotions and loyalty programs using any data. The world’s most-loved brands, including Adidas, Sephora and Carlsberg work with Talon.One to drive deeper engagement and lasting loyalty with their customers.

Founded in 2015, the company has a global reach with teams in Berlin, London, Boston and Singapore, and over 250 clients across North America, Europe and APAC. It was recognized in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, and as a major player in IDC’s 2024 MarketScape report for Loyalty Software Providers.

https://www.talon.one/