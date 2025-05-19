Boyd Gaming Corporation Chooses Agilysys InfoGenesis SaaS Ecosystem as Its Point of Sale (POS) Solution Standard

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software and services, today announced that Boyd Gaming Corporation has signed a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement for InfoGenesis, the Agilysys omnichannel enterprise POS ecosystem, to be deployed across its 28 gaming entertainment properties in the United States.

When fully implemented, data and transactions will be unified across all endpoints, including self-service kiosks, on-demand mobile food and beverage ordering profit centers and kitchen display stations. Data across systems will help Boyd optimize guest engagement and offers as well as operational decisions.

In addition to the InfoGenesis core system, Agilysys solutions in the agreement include OnDemand, guest self-service Kiosks, Kitchen Display Stations (KDS), Loyalty-Promotions and Analyze.

Johan Martensson, Senior Vice President, Business and Technology for Boyd Gaming, commented, “The unified technology and feature sets across solutions in the InfoGenesis POS ecosystem were key factors in our decision to commit to this technology across our properties. Delivering exceptional guest service is at the core of the Boyd brand, and we are confident the InfoGenesis solution will further enhance the guest experience across our nationwide operations.”

Joe Youssef, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Agilysys, said, “Through close collaboration with Boyd Gaming, we demonstrated how Agilysys can help teams across properties leverage InfoGenesis deployed in a SaaS model to achieve their near-term and long-term vision for creating remarkable guest experiences, enhancing automation to support staff and delivering deeper operational insights. We look forward to working together to achieve these ambitions.”

About Agilysys, Inc.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality software solutions and services that help organizations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems. Modern, state-of-the-art solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities, or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across a property, to equip staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com