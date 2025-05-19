Regal Cinemas and IMAX Expand Partnership With Four New Marquee Locations Across Los Angeles, Houston, and Washington, DC Areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regal Cinemas and IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) today announced an expansion of their longstanding partnership with an agreement for four new IMAX® with Laser locations in the United States’ biggest metropolitan areas. Included in the agreement, Regal will open a new IMAX theatre at the iconic L.A. LIVE entertainment complex in Downtown Los Angeles, with an IMAX 70mm film projector and 80-foot screen that will be among the largest in the city.

The agreement will also bring new IMAX locations to three of IMAX’s highest grossing metropolitan areas in the country, including Regal Greenway Grand Palace in Downtown Houston; Regal Virginia Gateway in the Gainesville suburb of Washington, DC; and Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles. Three of the four new IMAX locations are set to open this year, with the remaining location opening in 2026.

“At Regal, we are committed to providing the latest and most innovative technologies in our theatres with the overall goal of delivering the best moviegoing experience for our guests,” said Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal Cineworld Group. “Through our partnership with IMAX, we are able to expand on this commitment by bringing their most advanced entertainment experience to some of our top performing locations.”

“These are excellent, in many cases newly renovated locations that demonstrate Regal’s commitment to customer experience and promise to join the ranks of the most successful IMAX locations in the country,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Passionate moviegoing audiences in major metropolitan areas fuel our growth, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Regal Cineworld and give our fans even more ways to experience it in IMAX.”

The agreement also provides for the renewal of 33 Regal IMAX locations across the U.S., and the installation of ten previously contracted upgrades to IMAX with Laser in 2025. Regal Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, is one of the largest global operators of IMAX with 132 IMAX screens out of over 640 locations worldwide.

IMAX 70mm film is the highest-resolution image capture in cinema, shot exclusively with IMAX film cameras to deliver up to 18K resolution in a single frame. Films shot using this special format are shown in IMAX 70mm film projectors, a unique system currently available in just 30 locations worldwide. Recent films shot with IMAX film cameras and presented in IMAX 70mm include “Oppenheimer,” “Sinners,” and the 10-year anniversary re-release of “Interstellar.” Next year’s “The Odyssey,” currently being shot with IMAX film cameras by Academy-Award winning director Christopher Nolan, will be released in IMAX 70mm locations in July 2026.

All the new locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced entertainment experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The experience is set apart by a ground-breaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,565 screens in over 400 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2025, there were 1,810 IMAX systems (1,738 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).