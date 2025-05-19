DrayTek Selects MaxLinear 2.5G Ethernet Switches for Multi-Port Networking Web-Management Switches

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) a global leader in wired network solutions, today announced that DrayTek, a leading developer of high performance networking equipment, has selected the MxL86252S and MxL86282S 2.5G Ethernet Switch SoCs for its next generation 7- and 10-port Ethernet switches. MaxLinear will demonstrate its 2.5G solutions at Computex 2025, May 20-23, 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The MxL86252S and MxL86282S support HTTPS protocol for enhanced data security and robust encrypted connections to support the growing demand for secure, high-performance networking in applications such as digital signage, video conferencing, and esports broadcasting. The switches also offer advanced ACL rule configurations, giving users greater flexibility to manage and secure their network environments. Additionally, IGMPv3 support enables efficient multicast traffic handling, unlocking next-generation applications across enterprise and media-rich environments.

"Today’s networks demand more than just speed—they require intelligent features and robust security," said Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Connectivity and Storage business at MaxLinear. "Our portfolio of 2.5G Ethernet Switches deliver on both fronts, with 2.5G Ethernet speed for handling bandwidth-intensive applications, HTTPS support for secure data transmission, flexible ACL rules for precise network control, and IGMPv3 for advanced multicast capabilities. These features enable our customers to build compact, energy-efficient switches that are ready for modern, high-performance applications."

“By leveraging MaxLinear’s 2.5G Ethernet Switch SoCs, we can offer our customers high port count switches that are not only compact and energy-efficient but also equipped to handle increasing data traffic demands,” said Henry Lo, Head of Product Planning at DrayTek. “This is another example of our commitment to deliver networking technology that enhances connectivity and performance for both consumers and businesses.”

MxL86282S Key Features and Benefits:

Highly Integrated: Eight integrated Ethernet 2.5GBASE-T PHYs that support four data rates: 2500, 1000, 100, and 10Mbps. Plus, two optional 10G SERDES uplink ports that provide additional flexibility for network configurations and one integrated CPU to enable web-smart applications.

Eight integrated Ethernet 2.5GBASE-T PHYs that support four data rates: 2500, 1000, 100, and 10Mbps. Plus, two optional 10G SERDES uplink ports that provide additional flexibility for network configurations and one integrated CPU to enable web-smart applications. Low Power Consumption: Under 700mW per PHY. Supports the Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) feature to reduce idle mode power consumption. Offers additional power savings modes for short cables, through EEE, and no-link detection. Power saving at the system level is also possible with the wake-on-LAN (WoL) feature.

Under 700mW per PHY. Supports the Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) feature to reduce idle mode power consumption. Offers additional power savings modes for short cables, through EEE, and no-link detection. Power saving at the system level is also possible with the wake-on-LAN (WoL) feature. Switching Performance: Unblocking wire-speed switching between all ports to support all ports at full rate without packet loss.

Unblocking wire-speed switching between all ports to support all ports at full rate without packet loss. Future-Proof Features: A programmable packet parser and a powerful classification engine allow future-proof designs that enable various data traffic types. The MxL86282C supports IPv4 and IPv6, HTTPS security, IGMPv1/IGMPv2/IGMPv3 multicast forwarding, and MLDv1/MLDv2 snooping.

A programmable packet parser and a powerful classification engine allow future-proof designs that enable various data traffic types. The MxL86282C supports IPv4 and IPv6, HTTPS security, IGMPv1/IGMPv2/IGMPv3 multicast forwarding, and MLDv1/MLDv2 snooping. Advanced Features: Includes: VLAN, QinQ, QoS, loop detection, ACL, and traffic shaping.

The MxL86282S and MxL86252S are available now in RoHS compliant, green/halogen free 12mm x 12mm BGA packages. Visit MxL86252S and MxL86282S for additional information or to request samples.

For more information on MaxLinear’s products:

1G Ethernet PHYs, visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/Ethernet-PHY

1G Ethernet Switches, visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/Eth-switches

2.5G Ethernet PHYs, visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/ethernet-switches

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

