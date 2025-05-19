Dynatrace Collaborates with NVIDIA to Deliver AI and LLM Observability for Enterprise AI Factory Deployments

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace®, the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that it is integrating its full-stack, AI and LLM Observability solution into the newly unveiled NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design. This enables enterprises using NVIDIA’s validated design for NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell servers and other NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure to deploy their own on-premises AI factory with real-time observability and AI-driven insights delivered by the Dynatrace platform.

Uniquely equipped with a powerful AI engine, Davis® AI — which delivers real-time automated anomaly detection and root cause analysis alongside recommended remediation actions powered by Davis CoPilot® — the Dynatrace platform is an ideal solution for monitoring and managing AI and agentic AI deployments. Enterprises deploying the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design will be able to leverage Dynatrace’s AI-powered observability platform to automatically detect customer-facing issues using topology, transaction, and code-level information to precisely pinpoint the root cause of problems at speed, helping IT teams maintain performance, reliability and security across AI workflows.

The NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory full-stack validated design offers guidance for enterprises to build and deploy their own on-premises AI factory. It’s designed to support a wide range of AI-enabled enterprise applications, agentic and physical AI workflows, autonomous decision-making, and real-time data analysis. It features expertly designed NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated infrastructure tailored to enterprise needs, integrating specialized AI software to ensure seamless operation and robust performance. And it’s validated by NVIDIA IT, tapping into their engineering know-how and partner ecosystem to help enterprises achieve time-to-value and mitigate the risks of AI deployment.

This integration addresses increasing demand for on-premises AI infrastructure in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government and where system reliability and compliance are paramount. By incorporating Dynatrace into NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, customers using NVIDIA Blackwell systems can benefit from real-time, AI-powered data insights for the seamless operationalization of AI workflows.

“Full-stack AI and LLM Observability is fundamental to running mission-critical infrastructure at scale,” said Alois Reitbauer, Chief Technology Strategist at Dynatrace. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA enables us to bring advanced observability to the heart of enterprise agentic AI deployments so they’re implemented optimally and securely, add business value and lend themselves to higher degrees of automation. Whether organizations are training cutting-edge models, orchestrating physical AI systems, developing agentic AI capabilities or analyzing real-time data streams, Dynatrace allows them to respond faster, operate with confidence, and effectively understand and optimize their AI deployments.”

“As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises need to monitor a growing ecosystem of applications and deployments across their infrastructure,” said John Fanelli, vice president, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. “Dynatrace’s integration with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory reference design offers advanced observability that lets businesses operate NVIDIA Blackwell-based AI systems with performance transparency and operational intelligence from day one.”

