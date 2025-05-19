Mitsubishi Electric, NTT Com and SK C&C Commence Test Project Aimed at Visualizing Supply Chain Carbon Footprints

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric, NTT Communications and SK C&C announced today that they will commence a groundbreaking test project on June 1st aimed at achieving the automated calculation and visualization of product carbon footprints across entire supply chains. This initiative, utilizing the Catena-X data ecosystem, the first open and collaborative data ecosystem designed specifically for the automotive industry, will leverage cutting-edge technology to facilitate the secure, safe and seamless exchange of information between companies. The goal is to establish a system that accurately captures and quantifies greenhouse gas emissions. The project additionally aims to enhance productivity and improve quality while also promoting decarbonization through reduced energy consumption, ultimately contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

1. Background

The manufacturing industry produces a wide variety of products to meet a diverse range of customer needs, striving at the same time to enhance productivity and quality. As countries and corporations worldwide increasingly commit to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), there is increased focus on environmental conservation. Manufacturing companies are responding by identifying and quantifying their greenhouse gas emissions and by working to reduce their energy consumption and decarbonize their operations.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/