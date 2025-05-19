Landscape Workshop Acquired by Ares Management

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Landscape Workshop (the “Company”), a full-service grounds maintenance provider for commercial properties across the Southeastern U.S., announced today that an Ares Private Equity fund (“Ares”) has acquired a majority stake in the Company. Through this transaction, Landscape Workshop will gain additional capital to expand its regional footprint, scale through new strategic acquisitions, and drive customer growth while continuing to deliver quality and professional service.

For nearly 40 years, Landscape Workshop has provided professional service and expert maintenance for outdoor commercial spaces across various industries. Today, the Company has grown to be one of the largest landscaping companies in the U.S. With 38 locations across the Southeast, Landscape Workshop offers a comprehensive range of services, specializing in landscape maintenance and enhancements, seasonal color, irrigation systems, landscape installation, and other services. The Company is committed to delivering quality service through its team of dedicated professionals, including degreed horticulturalists, expert landscapers, irrigation specialists, and hundreds of year-round, E-verified, background-checked employees.

“This is a pivotal next step in Landscape Workshop’s journey and a credit to our exceptional team for their dedication to our disciplined growth strategy while maintaining quality service for our clients,” said J.T. Price, CEO, Landscape Workshop. “As one of the largest landscaping companies in the nation, we have focused on establishing a strong culture of high-performance, collaboration and entrepreneurship that extends across our operations. We are thrilled to partner with Ares and leverage their investing experience to help accelerate our growth both organically and through acquisitions and create long-term shareholder value. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide great service to our customers and an exciting and supportive workplace for our current and future team members to succeed.”

Mr. Price added, “On behalf of Landscape Workshop, I would also like to thank Carousel Capital for their partnership over the last five years as well as their ongoing support as we continue to build on our momentum.”

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with J.T. and the entire Landscape Workshop team as they continue their growth trajectory,” said Natasha Li and Mike Nawrot, Ares Private Equity. “Landscape Workshop has positioned itself as a differentiated platform in the industry, leading with a highly professional, service-led focus that resonates with its customers and employees and a strong reputation as an acquisition partner. We look forward to supporting and further investing in these efforts as Landscape Workshop continues to expand its position in new and existing regions.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor and K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Landscape Workshop. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Ares on the transaction.

About Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management company that has been providing professional service and expert maintenance for outdoor commercial spaces since 1984. We bring out the best in each property we serve while delivering a first-class experience every time. With multiple locations throughout the Southeast, Landscape Workshop has the resources to consistently deliver superior landscaping services across our expansive footprint. Also, our regional clients have the unique benefit of hiring one landscape vendor for multiple locations.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $546 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.