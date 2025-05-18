Ventiva to Showcase Fan-less Cooling Solution for Compal PCs Up to 45W TDP at Computex 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventiva®, the leader in thermal solutions, today announced its ICE9™ thermal management system is being featured in a fan-less Compal laptop concept design at Computex 2025. The 45W TDP (thermal design power) reference design integrates Ventiva’s ICE® technology—which cools electronic devices without moving parts, noise, or vibration—and is suitable for high-performance, AI-enabled laptops.

“At Compal, we are deeply committed to understanding user needs and anticipating market trends. Our latest generation of AI laptops reflects this vision—delivering industry-leading AI performance in an ultra-slim and silent form factor,” said Shikuan Chen, Senior Vice President of Compal Electronics. “By integrating Ventiva’s ICE9 thermal management system with our own innovative architecture, we’ve redefined what’s possible in mobile computing. ICE9 eliminates the need for traditional mechanical fans, enabling silent, vibration-free cooling that enhances focus and elevates the user experience to a whole new level."

“Designed to meet the demands of next-generation computing, our ICE technology unlocks new possibilities in laptop design, delivering silent, vibration-free cooling while keeping pace with the latest market trends," said Carl Schlachte, Chairman, President and CEO, Ventiva. “With AI driving the future of productivity and creativity, a Compal 45W laptop cooled by our ICE9™ thermal management system highlights what’s possible, and how we’re enabling our partners to pursue unlimited system innovation across their targeted markets.”

Ventiva’s ICE9 thermal management system is based on the company’s patented Ionic Cooling Engine (ICE) technology, which eliminates the need for mechanical fans. The system’s enhanced intelligent software control allows the air-cooling solution to act as an advanced air quality detector, detecting and defeating dust and airborne contaminants to ensure optimal system performance in laptop computers and other electronic devices.

The ultra-compact ICE9 solution enables laptop designs with a height of less than 12 mm, rivaling the thinnest laptops on the market today. Its space-efficient form factor not only supports sleek, thin designs but also provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the flexibility to integrate additional functionalities into their products.

About ICE Technology

Ventiva’s patented ICE technology generates movement of air without any moving parts, noise, or vibration, leveraging the principles of electrohydrodynamic (EHD) flow to move ionized air molecules within an electric field. The ICE9 thermal management system offers a “smart” cooling solution that continuously monitors its operation, delivering more or less airflow as an electronic system requires. Combining advanced monitoring and algorithms, the ICE9 solution’s real-time software can be combined with overall system performance monitoring to provide a robust, device-wide thermal solution.

About Ventiva

Ventiva, a leading company in active cooling solutions for electronic devices, enables thinner, faster, and cooler high-performance devices that are lightweight, silent, and vibration-free. The company’s patented ICE® technology is a pioneering all-electronic heat transfer technology created to address the thermal problems exacerbated by modern high-performance semiconductor design. Learn more at www.ventiva.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2025, Ventiva, Inc. All rights reserved. VENTIVA, ICE, and ICE9 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ventiva. Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.