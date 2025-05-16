International Seaways and V. Partner to Launch Female Cadet Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International Seaways (NYSE: INSW), one of the world’s largest tanker companies, and V., the global ship manager and marine services provider, have today announced the launch of a newly designed female cadet program.

Together with INSW, V. is implementing various strategic initiatives to create a more female friendly working environment onboard, which include access to gender specific facilities, workwear, safety equipment, and health and wellness programs. This intake of female cadets will join two dedicated and adapted training ships in September and will be supported throughout their first rotation by female senior officers from the INSW fleet. These initiatives, along with an onboard culture training program, will be used to establish best practices for a safer and more inclusive environment at sea to benefit all seafarers.

Today, women make up less than 2% of the global seafaring workforce while the industry faces a growing skills shortage. This joint project aims to increase the visibility and attractiveness of maritime careers for women and allow both companies to tap into underutilized talent pools and build a more diverse and sustainable workforce.

Lois Zabrocky, CEO, INSW, said: “Female seafarers represent a wealth of untapped talent for the maritime industry. We’re thrilled to be working with V. on this collaborative initiative to build a more inclusive and positive workplace.”

“On this occasion of International Day for Women in Maritime 2025, we call for all hands on deck in championing a safe and supportive workplace for everyone. We recognize that when people have equal opportunities to thrive in their roles, the entire industry benefits and grows.”

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO, V.Group, added: “This program is not only a natural extension of our long-standing partnership with INSW, but it’s also a must-win battle for the entire industry. Enhancing diversity on all fronts is a commercial and strategic advantage. It ensures we have the best talent in our teams and are able to deliver on our promise of operational excellence at sea.”

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 84 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, 14 LR1s (including six newbuildings), and 41 MR tankers. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

ABOUT V.

With over 40 years of experience in shipping, V. is the leading, trusted, global provider of mission critical services to the maritime industry. V. serves approximately 3,500 vessels from pedigree shipowners and managers alike, with safety and compliance at the heart of V.’s operating model. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including technical ship management, crew management, crew welfare services (e.g. catering, travel, and digital wallets & payment cards), leveraged procurement, technical services, specialist insurance broking, and modern shipping-specific digital solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to plans to issue dividends, the Company’s prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions and disposals, expected synergies, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 for the Company, the Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.