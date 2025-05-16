-

KBRA Releases First-Quarter 2025 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its first-quarter 2025 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 1Q25 results for U.S. banks with KBRA ratings.

In this edition, we analyze recent trends in earnings performance during the quarter, specifically how net interest margin (NIM) expansion—driven by the ability to reprice deposits and pay down wholesale funding—was offset by an uptick in credit costs and caused reported quarterly return on assets (ROA) for our rated institutions to remain flat sequentially. We also examine credit quality trends and how rated banks are discussing potential tariff impacts to loan growth throughout 2025. Finally, we dive into capital trends during the quarter and examine how banks might deploy capital for the remainder of the year.

The Compendium includes 1Q25 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Associate
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Senior Analyst
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Brian Ropp, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3244
brian.ropp@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

