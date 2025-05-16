UM Named Media Agency of Record for 7-Eleven, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UM, a global media agency within IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media Agency of Record (AOR) for 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer. In this capacity, UM will drive the full funnel, cross-channel media strategy and handle digital media activation for 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores, as well as the 7NOW® Delivery app.

UM introduced 7-Eleven to its newly launched Full Color Media (FCM) approach—an inventive and immersive way to bring brands to life with vibrancy, distinction, and cultural relevance. Built on IPG’s end-to-end marketing engine, Interact, and fueled by best-in-class data from Acxiom, FCM unlocks richer insights, precision targeting, and creative personalization at scale. This seamlessly connected ecosystem enables 7-Eleven to reach broader audiences while creating deeper, more resonant connections across every channel.

“Like entire generations of 7-Eleven customers, I grew up grabbing Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks with my family, so having the opportunity to work with the most recognizable name in convenience is exciting,” said Erin Quintana, US CEO, UM. “With Acxiom’s industry-leading data capabilities and our Full Color Media model at the forefront of our planning efforts, we look forward to helping 7-Eleven propel their business forward.”

“At 7-Eleven, our customers look to us as their ‘ingenious accomplice’ – a trusty companion they can count on to take on the unpredictability of life – and as we continue to grow, it’s crucial that our marketing strategies deepen this authentic connection,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven, Inc. "By leveraging UM’s unique data-enabled approach, we are poised to unlock new opportunities to bring more people to our stores and ensure 7-Eleven remains an essential part of their daily lives.”

UM introduced its new Full Color Media global omnichannel media planning proposition and proprietary Brand Pattern Growth Model earlier this year. Built upon several years of research into 10,000+ brands marketing in the era of AI, the agency’s approach works with brands to identify the complexity, nuances, and differentiators unique to every brand in order to optimize marketing efforts, elevate them within their categories, and drive sustained growth.

About UM

The home of Full Color Media, UM is a global media agency committed to empowering brands to their full potential of growth by leveraging the power of brand patterns. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 6,000 people serving a roster of global clients including American Express, General Mills, Emirates, Kenvue, Levi Strauss & Co, Dyson, Enterprise holdings, Upfield, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Mattel. For more information, please visit www.umww.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.