Supermicro Announces Strategic Partnership with DataVolt

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro” or the “Company”), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership under a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with DataVolt to build hyperscale AI campuses initially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Supermicro is thrilled to work together in this important effort to deliver significantly enhanced computing power for the next generation of AI infrastructure,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “We are excited to collaborate with DataVolt to bring our advanced AI systems featuring the latest direct liquid cooling technology (DLC-2) powered by local renewable, sustainable, and net-zero green technology.”

This collaboration will fast-track delivery of Supermicro’s ultra-dense GPU platforms, storage, and rack PnP systems for DataVolt’s hyperscale gigawatt-class renewable and net-zero green AI campuses, giving our customers access to unprecedented scale and sustainability. Supermicro’s state-of-the-art liquid cooling solutions reduce power costs up to 40%, accelerate time-to-deployment and time-to-online, and allow data centers to run more efficiently with lower power usage effectiveness (PUE). As an end-to-end solution provider for the enterprise and cloud data centers, Supermicro will deliver a fully-tested and optimized total IT solution that includes high performance AI and compute servers, networking, storage, racks, and advanced liquid cooling technologies. Supermicro’s proven liquid cooling solutions at scale enable data center operators to rapidly deploy the latest and most performant AI infrastructure while lowering TCO by up to 20%.

The collaboration is subject to negotiation and completion of one or more definitive agreements between the parties. The estimated minimum market value of the products contemplated in the transaction is $20 billion. This underscores the strategic partnership between the two companies to develop cutting-edge large scale AI infrastructure.

