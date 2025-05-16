Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul City Join Forces to Enhance Public Safety

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has signed a “Standard Safety Design Agreement” with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to enhance citizen safety in tunnels and underpasses throughout the city.

Through this agreement, Seoul Semiconductor will provide its advanced LED technology for tunnel safety landscape lighting, designed to improve visibility during emergencies. These LEDs significantly enhance visibility in urgent situations such as fires or power outages.

This collaboration is the result of Seoul Semiconductor's development of a yellow-green wavelength LED technology that provides high visibility even in hazardous conditions — the first of its kind in South Korea. The newly developed tunnel safety lighting will first be piloted in three locations: Hongjimun Tunnel, Jeongneung Tunnel, and Guryong Tunnel. The application is expected to expand to other tunnels and underpasses currently under construction across Seoul.

Choi In-kyu, Director of Design Policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with Seoul Semiconductor, a company with Korea’s top-tier technology. Through this agreement, we expect to significantly strengthen the safety of Seoul citizens in and around tunnels and underpasses.”

Seoul Semiconductor is a world-class Opto Semiconductor company ranked No. 3 in the global LED market and No. 1 in South Korea. It holds the top global market share in the backlight LED (source: Omdia, 2023). With over 18,000 patents, including its signature “WICOP” — the essential no-wire technology for Micro LEDs — the company leads the global LED industry.

A representative from Seoul Semiconductor stated, “It is deeply meaningful that our technology contributes to public safety. As a global leader in LED innovation, we plan to continue expanding our collaboration with the Seoul city government to apply our technology to tunnels and underpasses nationwide.”

