Best's Review Examines How Insurance Industry Is Embracing AI Innovation

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its May issue, Best’s Review reports on how insurers have put aside their initial reluctance and welcomed artificial intelligence to help customers and better understand risk. The article “Insurance Industry Embraces AI Innovation as Technology Advances ‘Exponentially” features insurance executives who discuss the real-world AI applications within the industry, from weather tools that aid in fortifying homes to an ecosystem of virtual agents. Read the article here.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Patricia Vowinkel
Executive Editor, Best’s Review
+1 908 882 1771
patricia.vowinkel@ambest.com

AM Best

English

