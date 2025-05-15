Savi Launches the First at-Scale Student Loan AI Assistant, Giving Relief to Millions of Borrowers

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savi, an industry leader in student loan and education benefits that empowers people to save money on student loans and explore new education options through its AI-driven platform and 1:1 expert support, announced today the release of Savi AI Assistant. Student loan borrowers can now receive personalized and instant repayment options using Savi AI Assistant. The new feature will now be available to union members as part of a unique partnership with Union Plus, a nonprofit organization founded by the AFL-CIO in 1986 to provide voluntary benefit programs to union members and their families. With the introduction of Savi AI Assistant, both organizations aim to help millions of borrowers navigate the student loan system and find immediate relief.

The launch of Savi AI Assistant comes as borrowers face much uncertainty about student loans and the challenge of finding the best-fitting repayment program. Savi’s AI feature, which leverages the latest OpenAI LLM model, will help borrowers easily find and apply for new repayment and forgiveness plans, eliminating the traditional and tedious paperwork process. The company’s new AI feature is trained by over 3 million borrower interactions to provide users with precise information and savings calculations. In addition, borrowers can ask questions related to student loans and receive accurate, real-time answers in seconds.

“At Savi, our mission has always been to tackle one of the biggest burdens more than 46 million Americans face — student debt. By helping borrowers navigate the complexities of student loans through accessible tools and ongoing support, we have found nearly $5 billion in higher education savings,” said Tobin Van Ostern, co-founder of Savi. “With recent changes at the Department of Education, borrowers need assistance now more than ever. With our new AI features, we are one step closer to delivering personalized support to all borrowers. We couldn’t be more excited for this launch and to offer our services to millions of borrowers through our partnership with Union Plus.”

Union Plus participants, including spouses, children, grandchildren, financial dependents, and parents, can access Savi’s new AI features, platform, and ongoing support at no cost. Savi and Union Plus project to help members save an average of $38,980 in student loan debt by enrolling them into the right repayment plans. "Excessive student debt can have a lasting impact on retirement savings, buying power, personal milestones, and so much more. With this new benefit, we look forward to further helping union members achieve financial freedom," said Mitch Stevens, President of Union Plus.

Savi’s platform and features are available to union members through a dedicated portal or by logging into their Union Plus account. Union members can also attend Savi’s monthly live seminars and Q&A sessions, which feature student loan experts from Savi who provide the latest information on federal student loan repayment plans, forgiveness options, and student loan policy updates.

Savi plans to expand its AI offerings to all its partners by the end of the year.

About Savi

Savi is an industry leader in student loan and education benefits that empowers people to save money on student loans and explore new education options through its AI-driven platform and 1:1 expert support.

Since 2017, Savi has helped employees find $4.5 billion in higher education savings across 10,000+ employers and membership groups, including MetLife, AARP, NEA, TIAA, and more.

Founded by longtime student loan experts and advocates Aaron Smith and Tobin Van Ostern, the public benefit company is backed by top investors, including Nyca Partners and Emerson Collective. For more information on Savi, visit www.bysavi.com.

About Union Plus

Union Plus, founded by the AFL-CIO in 1986, uses the collective buying power of 15 million union members to deliver top-quality benefits and services at competitive prices to working families. In addition to the student debt navigator program, Union Plus offers the College Program with exclusive tuition discounts, financial aid, and grants, providing union members and their families the opportunity to earn an affordable, online degree that fits their schedule, interests, career goals, and budget. Union Plus also provides a wide range of other money-saving programs, including exclusive everyday discounts on wireless service, travel, and more. Visit unionplus.org to explore Union Plus’s 30-plus benefits.