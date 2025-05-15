Riskified Expands Reach with AWS Marketplace Listing and Achieves AWS Accelerate Partner Status

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified, a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, has achieved AWS Accelerate Partner status. This global co-sell initiative strengthens Riskified's collaboration with AWS, enabling the company to extend its fraud and risk intelligence solutions to online sellers worldwide. With this partnership, Riskified's advanced technology can now be seamlessly integrated into AWS deployments.

The AWS Accelerate Partner Program enables Riskified to work closely with AWS to offer scalable, AI-driven fraud prevention and chargeback management services through the AWS Marketplace. This strategic partnership allows businesses to easily integrate Riskified’s solutions into their existing tech stacks while benefiting from the security and scalability of AWS’s cloud infrastructure. Merchants can explore Riskified’s solutions directly from the AWS Marketplace, making it simpler than ever to enhance fraud protection. In addition, eligible AWS customers can take advantage of the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) to purchase Riskified’s solutions in the marketplace.

“We are thrilled to join the AWS Accelerate Partner Program,” said Eido Gal, CEO & Co-Founder of Riskified. “Our deeper partnership with AWS will help more merchants engage with our industry-leading fraud prevention platform so they can drive significant business growth by confidently navigating the complexities of fraud.”

Riskified’s advanced fraud prevention technology, powered by machine learning, enables businesses to protect themselves from fraudulent activity, reduce chargebacks, and improve customer experience for leading brands such as Amazon Ring, Agoda, and Zepz Group. By joining the AWS Accelerate Partner Program, Riskified also benefits from prioritized access to AWS resources, including co-sell initiatives, training, best practices, and customer success programs, all designed to drive new business opportunities and enhance the solutions delivered to Riskified's merchants.

As part of the Accelerate Partner Program, AWS is a global sponsor of Riskified’s Ascend 2025, the premier fraud and risk intelligence summit taking place across six cities worldwide, where many of the world’s largest merchants, industry experts, and thought leaders gather to explore the latest trends, innovations, and strategies in ecommerce fraud prevention and omnichannel risk management.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Riskified was named to CNBC's World’s Top Fintech Companies in 2024. Learn more at riskified.com.