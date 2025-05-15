-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BMO 2025-C12

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 16 classes of BMO 2025-C12, a $640.8 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 36 commercial mortgage loans secured by 80 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 30 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (18.4% of pool balance), Dallas - Fort Worth (10.5%) and Portland (10.0%). The pool has exposure to most major property types, with six types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: retail (35.7%), office (14.1%), mixed-use (13.0%), multifamily (12.3%), self storage (12.1%), and other (10.0%). The loans have in-trust principal balances ranging from $2.7 million to $64.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Washington Square (10.0%), a 1.0 million sf portion of a 1.2 million sf, super-regional mall located in Portland, Oregon. The five largest loans, which also include 32 Old Slip - Leased Fee (10.0%), La Gran Plaza (10.0%), Dadeland Centre I & II (8.0%), and Cape Cod Mall (6.9%), represent 44.8% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 63.6%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 12.6% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 39.3% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 87.7% and an all-in KLTV of 89.2%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009455

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kurt Clauss, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1469
kurt.clauss@kbra.com

Allison Werry, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2321
allison.werry@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kurt Clauss, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1469
kurt.clauss@kbra.com

Allison Werry, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2321
allison.werry@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Grantor Trust 2025-1 and Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to nine classes of notes issued by Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Grantor Trust 2025-1 and Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Trust 2025-1 (collectively “POSH 2025-1”), an point-of-sale unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. POSH 2025-1 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 28.42% for the Class A Notes to 1.77% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Not...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SUA 2025-1 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by SUA 2025-1 LLC (SUA 2025-1), a $133.3 million tri-servicer property tax lien securitization between American Tax Lien (the Master Servicer), LLC, Sower Tax Lien Fund I, LLC (Sower), and US Assets, LLC (US Assets and, each, an Originator). SUA 2025-1 represents each of the Originator’s first tax lien ABS securitization. Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 16,751 property tax l...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Veros Auto Receivables Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Veros Auto Receivables Trust 2025-1 (“VEROS 2025-1”), an auto loan ABS transaction. This transaction represents Veros Credit LLC (“Veros” or the “Company”) first term ABS securitization of 2025 and eighth overall. VEROS 2025-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $238.49 million. The Notes are collateralized by a pool of auto loan contracts originated on an indirect basis mainly through independe...
Back to Newsroom