Armanino Expands into Utah Market With Addition of Cooper Savas LLC, a Leading Salt Lake City Public Accounting Firm

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armanino, one of the 20 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce that the team from Cooper Savas LLC, a full-service public accounting firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah, has joined the firm. The latest deal marks Armanino's first entry into the Utah market, further expanding its national footprint and enhancing its ability to serve clients across the country.

Founded in 2011, Cooper Savas has established itself as a premier provider of tax, accounting, and assurance services. The firm's team of 35 seasoned professionals, many with backgrounds at Big Four accounting firms, bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality services to a diverse client base. Cooper Savas serves clients across various industries, both within the Salt Lake region and nationally.

"Cooper Savas is an exemplary firm that shows how focusing on culture, talent development and quality service can build a highly successful practice," said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino Advisory LLC. "We want the best of the best to join Armanino, and Cooper Savas is a firm that exemplifies that. Their addition to the firm brings incredible talent and exciting opportunities to deliver more for their client base as we expand our national footprint."​

Beyond traditional tax, assurance and audit services, Cooper Savas’s clients can immediately benefit from Armanino’s full suite of tax solutions designed to address their evolving business needs in key areas such as international tax, R&D tax credits, sales & use tax, and SALT (state & local tax). Additionally, clients can leverage Armanino's specialized consulting resources for corporate transactions, including M&A, IPO readiness, and strategic business planning. This enhanced range of capabilities ensures clients have comprehensive support tailored to their most complex tax and growth objectives.

“Since our founding we’ve prided ourselves on our ability to deliver a hands-on, thoughtful approach to clients, and we know that Armanino maintains that shared culture and commitment, making this a great opportunity for our firm,” said Phil Cooper, partner and founder of Cooper Savas. “Now we have access to Armanino's extensive resources and innovative solutions, ensuring that clients can receive end-to-end support for their needs. We’re truly excited for what this partnership unlocks for our firm, our people and our clients."​

This combination is part of Armanino's ongoing strategy to identify top talent in key markets and expand its national presence. By adding firms that share its commitment to excellence and innovation, Armanino continues to enhance its ability to meet the evolving needs of clients across various industries. In accordance with Armanino’s alternative practice structure,​ Armanino Advisory LLC is acquiring Cooper Savas’s non-attest assets while Armanino LLP is acquiring Cooper Savas’s attest assets.

