-

Philips Future Health Index 2025 Report Highlights Significant Trust Gap in Healthcare AI Between Clinicians and Patients

AI in healthcare can address some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, but trust barriers threaten progress

original Clinicians in Consultation

Clinicians in Consultation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled its 2025 Future Health Index U.S. report, “Building trust in healthcare AI,” spotlighting the state of healthcare and uncovering a significant trust gap between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients around the role of AI in healthcare. This 10th edition report, commissioned by Philips, reveals a healthcare system under mounting strain and signals that AI can help. However, gaps in trust in AI threaten to stall progress.

With feelings of stress, frustration and burnout, the report finds that almost one quarter of HCPs say they wouldn’t pursue a career in healthcare if they could go back in time. Patients are also feeling the strain, with the longest wait times to see a specialist averaging almost two months, which can lead to increased anxiety and potentially poorer outcomes. While a majority of HCPs (63%) are optimistic that AI could improve patient outcomes, less than half of patients surveyed are optimistic that AI can improve healthcare. The gap widens even further among patients aged 45 or over, with just 33% being positive about AI’s role in improving healthcare.

This year’s Future Health Index also illustrates HCPs’ growing recognition of the transformative potential of AI in enhancing their work and the care they provide to patients. Nearly two-thirds (62%) value AI’s ability to enhance the patient experience through shorter procedure times and reduced wait times for patients. Moreover, 85% state that AI can reduce their administrative burden, and 74% see AI improving patient access through increased capacity and throughput as well as increased face-to-face time with patients, reinforcing the crucial role AI can play in speeding healthcare delivery.

“AI is reshaping healthcare – but its future depends on trust, transparency and collaboration with clinicians and patients,” said Jeff DiLullo, Chief Region Leader, Philips North America. “Together, we can unlock AI’s potential to reduce provider burnout and elevate patient care.”

About the Future Health Index 2025

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips and is the largest global survey of its kind, analyzing the priorities and perspectives of more than 1,900 healthcare professionals and more than 16,000 patients across 16 countries. In its 10th edition, the Future Health Index 2025 investigates how innovative technologies, particularly AI, can empower healthcare professionals to deliver better care for more people. For more information, or to download the full FHI 2025 U.S. report, visit www.usa.philips.com/futurehealthindex-2025.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,200 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Contacts

Avi Dines
Philips North America
Tel: +1-781-690-3814
Email: avi.dines@philips.com

Industry:

Royal Philips

NYSE:PHG
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Avi Dines
Philips North America
Tel: +1-781-690-3814
Email: avi.dines@philips.com

More News From Royal Philips

Philips and Ingeborg Initiatives address maternal health challenges in Arkansas with access to critical resources through the Philips Avent Pregnancy+ app

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Ingeborg Initiatives are teaming up to provide all expectant parents in Arkansas with access to Philips Avent Pregnancy+ app with customized state-offered information and tools to increase access to care, improve health literacy and adopt healthy habits. State residents who download the Pregnancy+ app will automatically receive access to this premium, customized...

Philips, Amerigroup, CareSource Georgia, and Peach State Health Plan to Address Maternal Health Deserts in Georgia with Innovative Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, Amerigroup, CareSource Georgia, and Peach State Health Plan have partnered to provide remote monitoring solutions to expand access to quality healthcare for high-risk pregnancies in the state. In support of the Georgia Healthy Babies Act, the program will initially give pregnant and postpartum people with maternal hypertension and diabetes in 50 counties access to remote pati...

Philips jumps 160 spots on the Forbes 2025 “Canada’s Best Employers” list and gets a top spot in the Healthcare Equipment & Services Category

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the company earned a spot on the Forbes “Canada’s Best Employers 2025” list for the second year in a row. The exclusive ranking is limited to 300 organizations in various industries countrywide, with Philips ranking second in the Healthcare Equipment & Services Category and moving up the list by more than 160 spots from last year. “This recognition is a celebration of o...
Back to Newsroom