MedX Health and Health Partners Sign Commercial Agreement Following Successful UK Pilot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MDX), the global leader in teledermatology solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a commercial contract with Health Partners Group Ltd (“HPG” or “Health Partners Group”), the United Kingdom’s largest occupational health services provider. This agreement follows the successful completion of a pilot project across two of HPG’s clients, utilizing MedX’s DermSecure® skin cancer screening platform.

Following the pilot’s success (11% of 300 employees from two of HPG’s clients had moles requiring in-clinic dermatological follow-up), MedX's DermSecure® skin cancer screening platform will be rolled out to Health Partners’ clients across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, representing a major milestone in MedX’s global commercialization strategy.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Health Partners through this commercial agreement,” said Mike Druhan, President of Dermatological Services at MedX. “This rollout means potentially thousands of at-risk individuals, particularly outdoor and industrial workers, will gain access to dermatologist-level skin assessments, directly at their workplaces. Health Partners Group is offering MedX services as a fast-track to a Dermatologist, which is a powerful step forward in the early detection and prevention of skin cancer in the workplace.”

With three million client employees served and 650+ corporate, government, and insurance clients, Health Partners Group is now poised to offer scalable, remote skin cancer screening as a standard part of their client employee health services.

“The pilot validated the accuracy, speed, and accessibility of MedX’s technology,” said Andrew Noble, CEO of Health Partners Group. “Preventive care is essential to workplace health. Health Partners Group is extending its preventative care and chronic care services to include Skin Cancer screening. This is a complementary partnership that enables Health Partners to integrate world-class dermatological assessments into our existing services, speeding up diagnosis to under 3 days from the current NHS wait time of between 5-9 months and helping safeguard the health of the UK’s workforce.”

Skin cancer is among the most common forms of cancer in the UK, with over 220,000 cases diagnosed annually. According to the UK Cancer Alliance, outdoor workers face a 60% higher risk of developing skin cancer due to prolonged sun exposure. Early detection remains critical, with survival rates dropping sharply between early and late-stage diagnoses.

The MedX platform allows rapid, non-invasive imaging of skin lesions, which are securely transmitted to dermatologists for assessment within a period of 72 hours or less. The rollout represents a pivotal advancement in accessible, preventative care, especially at a time when healthcare systems face growing demand and staffing pressures.

About Health Partners Group Ltd.

Health Partners Group is the UK’s leading occupational health and primary care provider, supporting corporate, government, insurance, and individual clients across the UK and Republic of Ireland. With over 1,300 staff and a robust technology platform, Health Partners Group delivers personalized and scalable health solutions. Visit: https://www.healthpartnersgroup.com

About MedX Health Corp.

MedX Health Corp., headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leader in non-invasive skin assessment and teledermatology. Its proprietary SIAscopy® technology, integrated into the DermSecure® platform, enables pain-free, accurate imaging of skin lesions for rapid dermatologist review. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne, for use in Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Turkey. Visit: https://www.medxhealth.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.