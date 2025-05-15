QAD and Boomi Forge Strategic Alliance to Redefine Integration for Smart Manufacturing

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi World 2025 - QAD Inc., a leader in cloud-based manufacturing and connected workforce solutions, today announced a bold new partnership with Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation. This strategic alliance empowers manufacturers to dramatically accelerate implementations, streamline operations and unlock faster time-to-value through seamless, intelligent connectivity.

Together, QAD and Boomi are eliminating the historical friction of enterprise integrations. QAD customers will now benefit from Boomi's cutting-edge platform, enabling rapid, pre-built connections across systems - including QAD Redzone. At the same time, Boomi will gain access to advanced process mining capabilities powered by QAD's Champion AI, enabling the organization to optimize and automate integration workflows with unprecedented speed and insight.

“In manufacturing, speed is a competitive advantage. This partnership is about collapsing the time between decision and action,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD. “By combining Boomi's best-in-class integration platform with QAD's deep manufacturing expertise and Champion AI-driven insights, we're helping manufacturers simplify complexity and accelerate performance - starting on day one.”

As part of this partnership:

Pre-built integrations between QAD, QAD Redzone and third-party systems reduce implementation time and complexity

between QAD, QAD Redzone and third-party systems reduce implementation time and complexity Embedded Boomi connectors within QAD Software enable plug-and-play connectivity across the manufacturing stack

within QAD Software enable plug-and-play connectivity across the manufacturing stack AI-powered process insights from QAD's Champion AI platform drive smarter, faster integration workflows

“At Boomi, we exist to make the complex simple - and this partnership brings that mission to life,” said Steve Lucas, CEO of Boomi. “Together with QAD, we're fusing intelligent automation with deep manufacturing know-how. The result: faster transformation, smarter operations and real-time insights that fuel innovation across the factory floor and beyond.”

This alliance marks a major step forward in digital transformation for manufacturing, removing integration as a barrier to scale and innovation.

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With over 23,000 customers globally and a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.com.

About QAD

QAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD’s cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be - by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions globally, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (QAD Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management, digital supply chain planning, advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution, and enterprise quality management system. For more information, visit www.qad.com.