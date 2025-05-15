Airbyte Announces First Quarter Growth, New Product Features, Industry Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbyte, the open data movement platform, today announced progress in the first quarter with revenues up 25%, industry recognition, new product features, and Hackathon results.

Airbyte was named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and cited among the 10 most innovative data science companies with Fast Company noting, “The company makes it easy for organizations to move data from any source to any destination so businesses can unlock the potential of that data.”

Airbyte was also named to the:

CRN AI 100 - 15 Hottest AI Data And Analytics Companies providing next-generation AI offerings to enable AI solutions.

CRN Big Data 100 - Coolest Data Management And Integration Tool Companies that solution providers should know in data management and data integration.

In terms of product development, the company added Airbyte Embedded to its product portfolio, which enables users to bring data to create AI applications at high velocity without spending significant time and resources building data infrastructure.

Also, Airbyte introduced a new data destination connector for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, which is optimized for storing massive amounts of unstructured data. In minutes, users can move data from more than 600 sources to Azure – or create a connector with the Airbyte no-code connector builder that takes just minutes.

Recently, Airbyte hosted a hackathon in partnership with MindsDB, which focused on exploring innovative AI data apps. The winners created the following applications:

Profiteer.io which optimizes product pricing for e-commerce businesses by simulating consumer behavior;

Swiss AI Assistant for travel agencies that helps users managing travel arrangements such as flight bookings, rescheduling, hotel reservations, and cancellations;

Ragify for building Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) powered AI applications using a modern, intuitive interface.

Learn more about the Hackathon here, which includes demos and links to GitHub for each of the apps.

“This year is off to a great start on every level – customer acceptance and revenue growth, industry recognition, and product development as we continue to evolve our platform to offer the very best technology to our users,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “There is much more to do and we’re working hard on the next wave of technology that includes the ability to move data across on-premises, cloud, and multiple regions which is all managed under one control plane.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across nearly any source and destination, ensuring enterprises have accurate, timely data for analysis and decision-making. With over 900 contributors and a community of more than 230,000 members, Airbyte supports the largest data engineering community and is the industry’s only open data movement platform.

About Airbyte

Airbyte, the open data movement platform, empowers data teams in the AI era by transforming raw data into actionable insights with the industry’s largest ecosystem of connectors. Committed to best-in-class security and compliance standards, Airbyte offers low-code, no-code, and AI-powered connector development for structured and unstructured data. Teams can manage pipelines via API, Terraform, AI Connector Builder UI, and Python libraries across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Trusted by 7,000 enterprises, Airbyte is the go-to solution for modern data management. For more information, visit airbyte.com.