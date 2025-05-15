Cathay Scales Up to Meet Increased Travel Demand with Enterprise AI and Automation from UiPath

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced that it is helping Cathay, the Hong Kong-based premium travel lifestyle brand to drive positive changes and strengthen its position as a digital leader in customer experience, safety and operational efficiency, productivity, and compliance through AI-powered automation.

Cathay was named an UiPath AI25 Award Winner at UiPath FORWARD, UiPath’s flagship global AI and automation event in Las Vegas. The annual award program identifies the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder outcomes.

“We are honoured to be an AI25 Award Winner and are pleased to witness that our investment in AI and automation has turned into fruitful results,” said Aldric Chau, General Manager Digital, Cathay. “We continue to innovate through our close collaboration with UiPath to harness the full power of automation, AI, and generative AI to ultimately deliver significant outcomes for our customers and to our internal operations. By leveraging AI and automation, we aim to maintain our digital leadership by prioritizing a strong customer-centric approach and continuously pursuing innovation.”

“AI-powered automation can help organizations streamline workflows and drive efficiencies, which has huge benefits such as enhanced customer and employee experiences, substantial cost savings, improved accuracy, and increased productivity to drive greater business value. It is particularly important for the aviation sector that needs to significantly scale up in order to satisfy the huge demand as travel resurges after the pandemic,” said Richard Chen, Regional Vice President, Greater China at UiPath. “We are proud to enable the digital transformation journey at Cathay and look forward to working closely together to continue delivering the strongest outcomes for its employees and customers.”

Embracing AI-powered automation for efficiency and innovation

As part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy, Cathay recognizes the power of AI and automation in realizing this vision. Cathay started adopting the UiPath Platform back in 2018. Today, Cathay is a digital leader that employs UiPath automation solutions across more than 20 departments with over 160 bots to support employees’ day-to-day work. These solutions are essential for Cathay as they scale up during their rebuilding efforts following the challenging pandemic period. By leveraging tools such as UiPath Action Center, AI Center, and Document Understanding, Cathay is able to relieve employees of manual and repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on more value-added activities. This not only enhances customer and employee satisfaction but also increases efficiency and drives significant operational improvements across its services.

Turning AI potential into tangible business outcomes

UiPath AI and automation is instrumental in helping Cathay address the challenges associated with the high-volume and high-intensity process across various business units.

By leveraging the capabilities of UiPath Document Understanding, Cathay trims document processing for repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in higher accuracy, faster processing times and increased process volume.

For example, Cathay is leveraging bots to automate its flight re-seat notification process for passengers. Today, with automation, the process is approximately 20 times faster than manual email notifications. It also enhances operational efficiency in back-office functions. Before automation, tax declaration preparation took employees around three weeks. With the introduction of automation, this timeframe cut down to just one to two days. Additionally, UiPath bolsters compliance through automated reporting for flight scheduling, which reduces human error and ensures adherence to regulatory requirements, saving Cathay 50% of the reporting time.

Cathay has also implemented its first Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) use case to handle invoices for the SAMEA region. Currently, over 72% of invoices are processed automatically, reducing processing time by four times. This advancement not only increases efficiency but also enables its team to focus on more strategic tasks, such as investing in vendor relationships and queries.

AI and automation are redefining what’s possible in business, and UiPath is playing a crucial role in positioning Cathay as a digital leader driving transformative change. Looking ahead, Cathay will continue to join forces with UiPath in exploring new opportunities in areas such as intelligent document processing and process mining. In doing so, it aims to empower its employees and advance the organization in a rapidly evolving digital landscape and achieve outcomes that were unimaginable before.

About the UiPath AI25 Awards

The UiPath AI25 Awards acknowledge customers using AI and automation to supercharge productivity; transform customer and employee experiences; deliver substantial return on investment; and support corporate, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Customers across the globe were invited to submit applications detailing how they have used AI and automation to redefine what’s possible—not just in business, but in the way we work and live. The 25 winners were selected by a panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation, and results of their UiPath use case.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, experiences and hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. For over 78 years, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. The Cathay Group also comprises low-cost carrier HK Express, express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong and various subsidiaries.