Leading Cross-Border Payments & FX Infrastructure Platform Becomes Available for Strategic Sale by 733Park

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investment advisory firm 733Park is exclusively representing Project Clarion, a high-growth, fully-integrated cross-border payments and FX infrastructure platform, in exploring a strategic sale or acquisition.

Project Clarion delivers a turnkey solution for seamless global payments, featuring embedded compliance, multi-currency account functionality, flat-fee FX pricing, and real-time transaction reporting. With over 3,000 active customers, more than $1 billion in annual transaction volume, and revenue momentum accelerating, Clarion is just hitting the profitability curve — presenting a unique opportunity for a strategic buyer or investor to capitalize on significant growth and infrastructure already built for scale.

“Clarion checks all the boxes — it’s scalable, sitting at the inflection point of profitability, and deeply embedded in one of the largest financial markets in the world,” said Lane Gordon, CEO of 733Park. “This is a rare opportunity to acquire the infrastructure behind seamless global money movement — with a foundation that’s ready for global scale.”

Key Highlights:

$4.2M in 2024 revenue , up 19.5% YoY , with 30%+ growth forecasted for 2025

, up , with for 2025 79,000+ transactions in 2024 , up 38% YoY

, up $1B+ in annual volume processed

20% customer growth in 2024 , projected to reach 30% in 2025

, projected to reach Fully integrated with banking rails in the U.S., Europe, and Israel

Currently concentrated in a single region — with infrastructure and regulatory readiness built for international expansion

Clarion operates within the vast and fast-growing global cross-border payments market, currently valued at $194.6 trillion, and projected to reach $320.2 trillion by 2032 — offering significant upside for the right acquirer.

733Park invites inquiries from qualified strategic buyers and investors. This opportunity is gaining momentum and won’t stay on the market for long.

About 733Park

733Park (www.733Park.com) specializes in fintech, payments, AI and SaaS mergers and acquisitions, consistently delivering exceptional outcomes for its clients. If you're considering acquisitions or planning an exit, reach out to Lane Gordon and his expert team at 733Park to discover how they can unlock maximum value for your business.