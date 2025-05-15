AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Canada Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Tokio Marine Canada Ltd. (TMC) (Toronto, ON). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TMC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The very strong balance sheet assessment reflects TMC’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as ongoing support from its parent, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF). Additional positive rating factors include the company’s financial flexibility, high-quality assets, conservative investment portfolio and reinsurance programs that are placed with highly rated reinsurers. Conversely, AM Best views the execution risks associated with start-up companies as a negative factor.

AM Best assesses TMC’s operating performance as adequate based on its brief history of results in conjunction with its projections for future periods. Additionally, AM Best views TMC’s business profile as limited given that the company remains a start-up entity. Furthermore, AM Best recognizes TMC’s appropriate ERM capabilities, which benefit from the overall framework developed at the ultimate parent, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD)’s level. The ratings consider implicit and explicit support provided by TMHD and its lead insurance operating company, TMNF and the affiliation between TMNF’s U.S. subsidiaries. TMC aligns with TMHD’s strategy of expanding its international business in developed and emerging markets, in addition to providing diversification of revenues and customer segments.

