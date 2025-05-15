MessageGears partners with Databricks to power native data activation in enterprise marketing campaigns

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MessageGears, the leading data activation and engagement platform for enterprise brands, today announced it has been recognized as a Validated Partner of Databricks, the data and AI company. The integration gives marketing teams direct, governed access to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This ensures marketers can quickly and securely build and deliver tailored cross-channel campaigns that require no syncing of data, no data copies, and unlimited access to customer attributes.

“This partnership represents a new standard for how consumer brands activate their data," said Caroline Nash, Senior Director of Partnerships at MessageGears. "With a fully native Databricks connection, teams can work with more of their data in more complex ways – without compromising speed, security, or control.”

Built on an open lakehouse architecture, the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform unifies data, governance, and AI models tuned to an organization’s unique characteristics. Combined with MessageGears’ warehouse-native engagement capabilities, enterprise brands can build and activate their customer 360 to deliver more relevant, data-driven experiences across channels.

Key features of the native connection include:

MessageGears’ composable architecture means brands can choose just the necessary components – data activation, segmentation, real-time APIs, and native messaging channels (email, SMS, push, in-app, web) – without overhauling their tech stack. The integration allows enterprise brands to use MessageGears’ platform as an audience builder, as an ESP, or as both. Real-time engagement: MessageGears enables real-time engagement and dynamic personalization across billions of events with microsecond speed – pulling directly from a company’s Databricks instance and enriched customer profiles.

“We’ve been impressed by MessageGears’ innovative approach to consumer data activation and how they help enterprises gain a full view of the customer,” said Ariel Amster, Director, Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. “Our partnership will leverage the benefits of MessageGears’ engagement platform and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help companies securely develop cross-channel campaigns that improve the customer experience.”

To learn more about MessageGears’ native integration with Databricks, visit the website here.

About MessageGears

MessageGears is a data activation and engagement platform that empowers enterprises to leverage their entire dataset for seamless communication across multiple channels, including email, SMS, mobile, and hundreds of third-party destinations. Our mission is to facilitate efficient and secure data access without the need for moving, copying, or syncing. MessageGears’ composable approach eliminates latency, mitigates security risks, and reduces costs associated with traditional ESPs, CDPs, and marketing clouds. Leading enterprises like Expedia, Chewy, and Vimeo trust MessageGears to manage and activate their customer data across diverse tech stacks. Discover how we drive ROI at messagegears.com.