Allspring Selects Confluence Style Analytics to Gain Factor-Based Insights

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, today announced that Allspring Global Investments™ has selected its Style Analytics solution for enhanced transparency and improved competitive intelligence analysis for factor-based portfolio insights.

A leading independent global asset management firm with over $605 billion in assets under advisement*, Allspring will leverage Style Analytics to provide institutional investors and consultants with a clear, third-party independent perspective on its equity products, reinforcing trust and facilitating data-driven conversations with its clients. Furthermore, Allspring will be able to offer clients instant visibility into factor exposures, gaining in-depth competitive intelligence and portfolio differentiation.

“Allspring’s selection of Style Analytics underscores the growing need for objective, factor-based insights,” said Chris Smith-Hill, Vice President of Product, Style Analytics at Confluence. “By integrating our solution, Allspring will further differentiate its portfolios with a clear demonstration of how its products align with investor expectations.”

With Style Analytics, Allspring can access custom peer group analysis, gaining competitive intelligence that is based on factor comparisons and identifying key differentiators in portfolio positioning. As asset managers face increasing pressure for differentiation, justification of fees, and demonstration of value, robust analytics is becoming essential for success.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $600 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 390+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of March 31, 2025. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

About Confluence:

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700+ employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit confluence.com