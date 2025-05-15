Osaic Adds Five Former Atria-Affiliated Credit Unions to Expanding Institutions Channel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management solutions, today announced further expansion of its Osaic Institutions channel through the addition of five new credit union-affiliated wealth management programs. Previously aligned with CUSO Financial Services, part of Atria Wealth Solutions, these institutions bring nearly $500 million in combined client assets. Each credit union will remain member-operated under their existing brand.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to offer these community pillars the scale and capabilities of a large firm—while continuing to deliver a personalized experience that feels intimate and intentional.” Share

“We’ve crafted something special at Osaic to support credit unions and banks in efforts to deliver exceptional wealth management services,” said Greg Cornick, executive vice president of Advice and Wealth Management at Osaic. “It’s incredibly rewarding to offer these community pillars the scale and capabilities of a large firm—while continuing to deliver a personalized experience that feels intimate and intentional.”

Rave Financial Credit Union, a Southeast Texas-based credit union formerly known as Mobileoil Credit Union and proudly serving members since 1935, has affiliated with Osaic Institutions through Osaic’s W-2 model to support the continued growth of its wealth management program. Advisor Marioreen “Mario” Gibson and her team will benefit from purpose-built technology, including enhanced reporting tools and single sign-on access for members. Rave will also receive hands-on support from Osaic relationship managers, including strategic planning, best practices and ongoing business development guidance.

South Metro Federal Credit Union in Minnesota and Capital Credit Union in North Dakota have also affiliated with Osaic Institutions to support their programs—South Metro Wealth Management and Capital Investment Services, respectively. These credit unions will benefit from Osaic’s advisor-centric platform, member-facing technology and consultative support designed specifically for financial institutions.

Impact Credit Union in Ohio and Noble Credit Union in California have selected Osaic Institutions to power Impact Financial Services and Noble Investment Services respectively. With integrated technology, dedicated relationship management and seamless digital access, both firms are well-positioned to enhance advisor efficiency, deepen client relationships and drive program growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these outstanding credit unions and their wealth management teams to Osaic,” said Stephen Amarante, executive vice president of Osaic Institutions. “Each has built a strong, community-based program rooted in trust. Our model blends the boutique-level service these firms value with the scale and resources of a national platform—giving them everything they need to evolve and thrive.”

Osaic Institutions is focused on serving the financial institution market and recognizes the operations, cultural and regulatory nuances that define the space. Osaic works to deeply understand each institution’s structure and goals in order to build high-touch partnerships that empower program managers, financial professionals and licensed branch employees to spend more time strengthening client relationships and driving business growth.

Firms or individuals looking for more information on Osaic Institutions should visit osaic.com/institutions.

About Osaic Institutions:

Osaic Institutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Osaic Holdings, Inc., is focused on the institution channel. Osaic Institutions' mission is to support the strategic role that bank and credit union investment programs can play in the lives of their clients and members. Cultivating a spirit of community and partnership, Osaic Institutions champions the enduring value of financial institutions, investment programs and financial professionals. For more information, visit www.osaic.com/institutions.

About Osaic:

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients’ dreams. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.