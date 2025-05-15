Curative Partners with Two Chairs to Expand In-Network Access to High-Quality Behavioral Health Care

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curative Insurance Company announced a new partnership with Two Chairs, a comprehensive, high-quality mental health care provider, to offer $0 copay and $0 deductible* in-network mental health care services to Curative members. The partnership aims to make it easier for Curative members and their adult dependents to find the right mental health provider and get to care quickly.

Two Chairs delivers measurable outcomes by ensuring therapeutic alliance, combining human connection with a technology-enabled experience. Overall, 90% of Two Chairs patients continue care through at least four sessions—far above the 36% industry average—and at graduation, 79% experience a clinically-meaningful improvement. These outcomes reflect Two Chairs’ commitment to high-quality therapeutic alliance and measurement-based care. This consistent care and a clinician-centered model foster strong therapeutic relationships and lead to better results.

"As part of our commitment to revolutionizing health insurance and breaking down barriers to care, we are thrilled to partner with Two Chairs,” said Fred Turner, CEO and Co-founder of Curative. “This collaboration ensures that Curative members have access to personalized, high-quality mental health care at zero additional cost. By combining Two Chairs' innovative matching system with Curative’s member-first approach, we are taking significant steps toward making mental health support both accessible and affordable."

“Finding a therapist or psychiatric provider shouldn’t feel like trial and error,” said Alex Katz, Founder and CEO of Two Chairs. “At Two Chairs, we’ve reimagined access to mental health care by prioritizing fit, outcomes, and experience from day one, whether you need therapy, psychiatry, or both. Through this partnership with Curative, we’re helping more people get matched with the right mental health provider and start feeling better, faster.”

Through Two Chairs’ unique matching system, designed to pair patients with the right provider based on their clinical needs and preferences, 98% of patients are successfully paired with the right provider on the first try. In April 2025, Two Chairs launched its psychiatry services to expand access to integrated, evidence-based care, allowing patients to step up or down between therapy and psychiatry as their needs evolve.

Two Chairs’ integrated approach to therapy and psychiatry includes:

Comprehensive clinical model: Therapy, psychiatry, care navigation, and collaboration with primary care providers are all delivered through one connected experience—eliminating the need for patients to navigate multiple systems independently.

Measurement-based care: A measurement-based care model tracks progress and guides adjustments to help patients feel better, faster.

A measurement-based care model tracks progress and guides adjustments to help patients feel better, faster. Flexible access: Services are available in-person and virtually, based on location and patient preference.

A diverse, experienced clinical team: More than 600 licensed behavioral health providers across 90 areas of expertise—nearly half of whom identify as BIPOC—deliver culturally responsive care.

More than 600 licensed behavioral health providers across 90 areas of expertise—nearly half of whom identify as BIPOC—deliver culturally responsive care. A clinician-centered, W2 employment model: All providers are W2 employees, giving them access to clinical training, supervision, peer support, and a collaborative environment prioritizing quality, consistency, and clinician wellbeing.

With this collaboration, Curative members who complete their Baseline Visit within 120 days of enrollment can access therapy services at $0 per session. Therapy services will be available in multiple states** with psychiatry services launching for Curative members later this year. Two Chairs will offer in-network access to its industry-leading therapy services to eligible members covered under Curative’s innovative health insurance plan as a preferred mental health provider.

Curative members can access Two Chairs in multiple ways, with a fast and straightforward intake process that takes just a few minutes to complete before members schedule their appointments.

This partnership builds on Curative’s mission to remove barriers to care and deliver a member-first health insurance experience. With the addition of Two Chairs, Curative members have access to a mental health provider that delivers meaningful outcomes through personalized, human-centered care.

*​​ Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date.

** Curative members in Texas, Florida, California, Washington, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Minnesota, Illinois, and Virginia are eligible for virtual care and in-person care is available in select cities in Florida, California and Washington state. Expand

About Curative:

Curative is creating the future of health insurance with its first-of-a-kind employer-based plan, boasting an impressive AM Best rating of A-. Our mission is to transform health insurance by eliminating financial barriers to care and guiding our members at every step of their health journey. With a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs*, Curative provides employers and their employees exceptional value, improved health, and peace of mind. Leveraging our experience from leading the national COVID-19 testing effort, Curative is now redefining health insurance through affordability, engagement, and simplicity. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn.

About Two Chairs

Two Chairs delivers high-quality, integrated mental health care at scale, offering therapy and psychiatry services. Founded in 2017, the company’s mission is to build a world where everyone can access exceptional mental health care. Their unique approach begins with an in-depth, research-backed process where a licensed Two Chairs clinician matches each patient with the right provider. Then it uses its industry-leading system for measurement-based care to monitor progress and drive better outcomes. Today, Two Chairs is the employer of choice for over 600 licensed clinicians across more than 90 areas of expertise, and serves over 20 million covered lives. Two Chairs has received widespread recognition for its workplace and clinical excellence, including Great Place To Work (2024 and 2025), Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare (2024), Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators (2024), and Inc. Best in Business (2024).