Nitrogen Partners with Artha to Offer New Portfolio Optimization Tool

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artha, a cutting-edge wealth management platform that specializes in portfolio management, today announced a new partnership with Nitrogen, the leading developer of integrated risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research and planning software for advisors. The partnership provides Nitrogen users with direct access to a new portfolio optimization tool, powered by Artha, which will allow users to optimize their current client portfolios and models utilizing Artha’s various optimization objectives and parameters while maintaining or adjusting their Nitrogen portfolio Risk Score. Nitrogen users who are interested will be provided with trial access for 7 days and will be eligible for exclusive pricing.

With over $650mm in AUM on the platform and over 50 years of portfolio management experience, Artha has delivered portfolio management solutions to help advisors better and more efficiently manage risk. Artha is committed to helping advisors re-tool and better manage their existing strategies as well as help create new strategies.

“This partnership with Nitrogen was a no-brainer, where we can marry portfolio construction and optimization with Nitrogen’s risk analytics,” noted Justin Lowry, Co-founder and President of Artha. “We believe Artha’s portfolio management tools are a perfect fit for Nitrogen users and how they manage portfolio risk.”

For more information about Artha, please visit helloartha.com. For more information about Nitrogen, please visit nitrogenwealth.com. If you’re an existing Nitrogen user and would like to begin your free trial with Artha, please visit Artha’s Nitrogen Knowledge Base webpage and follow the instructions from the set up guide to get started.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

ABOUT ARTHA

Artha is a comprehensive solution designed to meet the unique requirements of Registered Investment Advisors. Artha was created by Global Beta Advisors, which is a Registered Investment Advisor with a team that has over 50 years of portfolio management experience. The team has created a user-friendly digital platform that effortlessly combines cutting-edge portfolio management capabilities with seamless accessibility. Artha’s intuitive platform is created to empower advisors to efficiently build, customize and manage their client portfolios.

Our team has more than 50 years of experience designing global asset allocation models, managing separate accounts and creating/managing exchange traded funds. Our team has grown with the evolution of investment vehicles from the popularity of mutual funds in the 1980s to the rise of exchange traded funds in the early 2000s. With our team’s experience and expertise, we have managed over $2 billion in Assets Under Management across multiple different fund issuers.