Kraft Heinz and Uber Eats team up to launch HEINZ Verified: a new program that shows consumers which restaurants serve HEINZ.

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eighty-four percent of people say they would like a restaurant more if it served HEINZ Ketchup.1 To address this desire, today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) announced the launch of HEINZ Verified, a program designed to single out restaurants that serve HEINZ, signaling a commitment to quality and excellence. HEINZ Verified is the latest program from the Company’s Away From Home business, which is a key growth pillar for Kraft Heinz.

In today’s landscape, it is harder than ever for restaurants to succeed, and Kraft Heinz aims to help enable their success. The Company is collaborating with Uber Eats as its inaugural platform partner for the program, and people in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, and Pittsburgh can now find HEINZ Verified restaurants on the Uber Eats app. For a limited time, users can also enjoy $5 off Uber Eats orders of $30 or more when ordered from HEINZ Verified restaurants (Taxes and fees apply. See Uber Eats app for details). Kraft Heinz will provide restaurants that are HEINZ Verified with access to insights and consumer trends, free product samples, promotions, branded merchandise, digital resources and free marketing support designed to drive customer traffic.

"By introducing HEINZ Verified, we want to help restaurants succeed so communities can thrive – delivering quality and value for both restaurants and individuals through meaningful, best-in-class products and experiences,” said Peter Hall, President of Elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. "Our ambition is to help restaurant operators excel while also providing elevated dining experiences for people wherever they eat away from home.”

HEINZ Verified is the latest program underscoring HEINZ’s longstanding commitment to delivering unparalleled quality for its fans. For over 150 years, Kraft Heinz’s largest brand has gone all-in to ensure its unmistakable taste is delivered every time. The global brand celebrates and prides itself on the irrational love it inspires – from real fans’ personal love affairs with the brand to the undeniable love and care its products are made with. And it’s clear fans recognize the brand’s commitment to excellence, with a majority agreeing that when eating out, it has to be HEINZ.1

“This exciting new partnership with HEINZ spotlights restaurants on the Uber Eats platform across the country serving the products people know and crave,” said Alex DiValerio, Head of Restaurant Operations, North America at Uber. “This collaboration makes it easier than ever for consumers to discover local favorites featuring HEINZ products – and helps drive even more value to our restaurant partners.”

Kraft Heinz will showcase HEINZ Verified at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago (May 17-20, 2025). Those attending can learn more about and sign up for HEINZ Verified, among other Away From Home innovations, while onsite.

As part of the HEINZ Verified program, Kraft Heinz will also debut a new content series called “Daytrippin’” to be distributed on YouTube and packaged for streaming platforms. The series will follow actor, comedian and social media personality Steven He as he takes viewers on a road trip from Pittsburgh to Cleveland to Chicago, showcasing each city’s local food culture and iconic dishes and the passionate people behind them.

Restaurant operators across the U.S. who are interested in getting HEINZ Verified can sign-up now at https://www.kraftheinzawayfromhome.com/getheinzverified. People can nominate their favorite restaurants that serve HEINZ for the program at https://www.heinz.com/heinzverified.

1 Dec ’24 KHC Custom Condiment Survey, Dig Insight.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.