LiveRamp and REMAX Media Network Unlock the Full Homebuying Journey for Advertisers Through New Clean Room Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration partner, and RE/MAX, LLC (NYSE: RMAX), one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced a new collaboration powering the REMAX Media Network – a new platform to connect advertisers with the brand's consumer audience. The LiveRamp Clean Room securely unifies touchpoints across the REMAX brand’s vast monthly digital audience of 7.6 million users and 24.7 million impressions into a rich, multi-dimensional view of consumers, making REMAX Media Network a premier destination for advertisers seeking to improve audience targeting and optimize campaign performance at all stages of the homebuying and lifestyle journey.

This partnership enhances access to REMAX’s valuable audience insights, helping advertisers optimize media strategies, refine marketing spend, and maximize campaign impact. Brands across home improvement, luxury, automotive, and financial services can engage homebuyers through the REMAX website, newsletters, in-property digital displays, and a network of nearly 50,000 U.S. agents. The LiveRamp Clean Room further enriches customer attributes with insights from across LiveRamp’s data collaboration network, empowering advertisers with unique and actionable insights that enhance targeting precision, optimize ad exposure, and drive conversions.

“REMAX Media Network offers a unique solution to reach homebuyers throughout their purchasing journey, whether they're just beginning their house search or tracking their home's value years after purchase,” said Abby Lee, REMAX EVP of Marketing, Communications, and Events. “By leveraging these insights, we're enabling brands to craft highly personalized experiences that resonate with high-intent consumers. This marks another step in the REMAX commitment to innovation and leadership in the industry.”

With LiveRamp, brands can launch high-impact media networks that drive business growth, safeguard consumer trust, and deepen partnerships. Its technology allows companies with robust first-party data such as REMAX to securely unify customer intelligence across touchpoints, extending the value of unique first-party data to advertisers while growing reach and scale. With a uniquely powerful data collaboration network of over 900 customers and partners, including 20 of the top 25 U.S. advertisers, LiveRamp offers immense value for scaling commerce media to new industries.

“REMAX Media Network adds a powerful new destination to the LiveRamp data collaboration network, unlocking unique and robust insights that advertisers can’t find anywhere else,” added Vihan Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at LiveRamp. “Enabling responsible data collaboration with advertisers and partners at scale can help drive business growth for REMAX and innovation for the real estate industry at large.”

Advertisers interested in working with LiveRamp and REMAX can reach out to info@liveramp.com. Learn more about LiveRamp’s commerce media network offerings on our website.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data collaboration partner, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver exceptional experiences and drive measurable performance everywhere it matters with the world's most powerful data collaboration network.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, unmatched interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize measurable outcomes and create lasting business value. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.