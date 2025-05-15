Cary Street Partners Accelerates Growth with the Addition of IFS Advisors, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cary Street Partners announced it has acquired IFS Advisors, Inc., a respected wealth management firm based in Sarasota, Florida, led by seasoned financial advisor Daniel J. Wolff. The move continues a string of recent expansions for Cary Street Partners, reinforcing the firm’s status as a leading independent wealth management firm in the industry.

This acquisition marks Cary Street Partners' 20th office location nationwide and strengthens its footprint in Florida with a second location in the state, complementing its existing office in Tampa. The firm remains committed to serving clients throughout the Southeast with institutional-quality advice and personalized financial planning solutions.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Dan and the IFS Advisors team to CSP,” said Joseph R. Schmuckler, Chief Executive Officer of Cary Street Partners. “Dan’s values, client-first mindset, and deep roots in the community perfectly align with our mission. This partnership represents not just growth, but meaningful alignment around service, trust, and long-term value for clients.”

With over three decades of experience, Dan Wolff and his team have built a practice known for thoughtful planning, disciplined investing, and strong client relationships. Their integration into Cary Street Partners brings expanded capabilities, leading-edge technology, and the backing of a firm that has made headlines for its sustained momentum and strategic expansion across key U.S. markets.

“This is more than a business decision—it’s about what’s best for our clients,” said Dan Wolff, Financial Advisor, Managing Director. “We’ve watched CSP’s thoughtful growth and how they consistently invest in people, culture, and innovation. I knew this was the right move to ensure our clients continue to receive world-class service with even more resources behind them.”

As CSP continues to build out its national footprint, the firm remains focused on partnering with high-integrity teams who share its commitment to delivering at a higher standard. With the addition of IFS Advisors, CSP now operates across multiple offices in Virginia, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina helping clients manage $10.7B across all subsidiaries1.

About Cary Street Partners

Cary Street Partners is a leading independent financial services firm providing comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment management, financial planning, and advisory services. With a commitment to integrity and personalized service, CSP helps individuals, families, and businesses navigate their financial futures with confidence.

1Cary Street Partners is the trade name used by Cary Street Partners LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC; Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC and Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC, registered investment advisers.