Liquibase Partners With Databricks to Bring Modern Change Management to the Lakehouse

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquibase, the leader in Database DevOps, today announced the launch of the Liquibase Pro Extension for Databricks, a new integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform designed to help data and platform teams manage schema changes in Databricks SQL with greater speed, structure, and confidence.

Data teams need to move faster and without putting their business at risk. Liquibase Pro delivers exactly that, bringing structured change management to the Lakehouse so teams can accelerate delivery, safely. Share

As more organizations rely on Databricks to power mission-critical analytics, AI workloads, and production-grade data products, database change has become a growing challenge. Most teams still rely on notebooks, SQL scripts, and ticket-based processes to make updates. These manual workflows introduce risk, increase complexity, and delay delivery.

“Data teams need to move faster and without putting their business at risk. Liquibase Pro delivers exactly that, bringing structured change management to the Lakehouse so teams can accelerate delivery, safely,” said Kevin Chappell, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Liquibase. “Liquibase Pro gives teams a repeatable, safe way to deliver database changes with the same speed and discipline they expect everywhere else in their stack.”

With this new offering, Liquibase brings modern change automation directly into the Databricks environment. It helps teams move faster while maintaining control, auditability, and compliance.

Key capabilities include:

Version-controlled deployments of SQL objects and Python-based UDFs

Support for Unity Catalog, Time Travel, volumes, and CLONE TABLE operations

Environment-specific configuration to prevent drift across dev, staging, and production

Built-in changelog validation, policy enforcement, and audit trails

Elimination of notebook and script-based deployment workflows

“As more organizations standardize on lakehouse architecture for analytics and AI workloads, managing schema changes consistently becomes a critical part of delivering trusted data intelligence,” said Ariel Amster, Director, Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. “This solution from Liquibase helps our customers simplify change management while benefiting from the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform’s best-in-class governance capabilities.”

The Liquibase Pro Extension for Databricks is available now for Databricks customers. To learn more, visit liquibase.com/databricks.

Additional Resources:

In NYC on June 5, 2025? To register for the upcoming Liquibase Private Dinner - Modernizing Database Change in Regulated Environments - visit: https://resources.liquibase.com/event-nyc-executive-dinner

Going to the Databricks Data + AI Summit? To register for the June 11, 2025 Private Dinner - Liquibase + Databricks: Modern Data Products Need Modern Change Management - visit: https://resources.liquibase.com/event-sf-executive-dinner

To learn more about Database DevOps, accelerating and modernizing database change management, and fixing the last mile of software and data change, please visit: https://www.liquibase.com/blog

About Liquibase

Liquibase empowers teams to deliver mission-critical software, data products, and AI applications by automating and governing database change. We are the company behind Liquibase, the popular open source project downloaded more than 100 million times and trusted by thousands of teams worldwide.

Liquibase Pro is an enterprise-grade, unified Database DevOps platform built on top of that proven open source foundation. It gives developers, platform teams, and data teams the automation, policy enforcement, and observability they need to move fast with confidence. Trusted by the world’s most innovative and highly regulated enterprises, Liquibase Pro powers the last mile of software and data delivery. The future of software and data delivery depends on making database change fast, trusted, and predictable. That is what Liquibase delivers. ​​Learn more at www.Liquibase.com. Follow on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).