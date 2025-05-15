Amplitude and Twilio Strike Preferred Partnership to Turn Data Into Action at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help businesses unify their customer data, uncover behavioral insights, and deliver personalized digital experiences at scale, Amplitude (Nasdaq: AMPL) today announced that it has formed a preferred partnership with Twilio Segment.

The announcement came during Twilio’s SIGNAL 2025 conference where Amplitude said its teams would now recommend Twilio Segment as the optimal customer data platform (CDP), and Twilio would recommend Amplitude as the digital analytics platform of choice. Amplitude also showcased new ready-made dashboards that seamlessly connect its platform into Twilio Segment's CDP.

“Today many companies rely on a patchwork of disconnected tools to understand and engage their users—often using one platform to collect data, another to analyze it, and separate systems to run campaigns,” said Amplitude Chief Revenue Officer, Nate Crook. “This makes it difficult to get a clear view of the customer journey or respond quickly to signals from user behavior and engagement. Teams face delays, data inconsistencies, and missed opportunities to drive engagement and growth. Our partnership with Twilio Segment aims to help address this challenge for our customers.”

Available to joint customers today are five dashboards across the entire Amplitude platform—including Analytics, Session Replay, Experimentation, and Guides & Surveys—made for popular e-commerce, media, fintech, SaaS, and user engagement use cases.

The dashboards recognize Segment data automatically and highlight important trends—such as revenue growth, feature usage, or where users are dropping off. These insights flow back into Segment where they can trigger personalized emails, campaigns, or another form of engagement. In this way, Segment data is transformed into clear, actionable insights in minutes. And marketing, product, engineering, and growth teams can move from data to insights to action without bottlenecks.

“Amplitude sets the bar for modern digital analytics, and this co-sell agreement represents a key growth lever for Twilio,” said Libby MacNeil, SVP of Worldwide Sales and GTM at Twilio. “We're proud they have chosen Twilio Segment as the go-to answer for any CDP solution their customers need. By aligning our sales organizations and go-to-market strategies, we're creating new opportunities to expand our footprint with joint customers. And with the new dashboards, businesses can stop guessing and start delivering, fast.”

For customers seeking comprehensive CDP capabilities, Amplitude’s sales teams will now be recommending Twilio Segment as the optimal solution, while Twilio’s teams will highlight the value of Amplitude’s analytics capabilities. With more than 335,000 active customer accounts using Twilio globally, the opportunity for Amplitude to expand its reach is substantial— particularly in enterprise accounts looking to consolidate their data and analytics stack.

“Today’s news marks a major step forward in our mission to help companies build better products and digital experiences,” said Crook. “By combining Segment’s unified data with Amplitude’s self-service insights, experimentation, and activation tools, teams can move from analysis to action, and from theory to results.”

To learn more or try out the integration, visit https://www.amplitude.com/twilio.

