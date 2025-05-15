The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Strategic Partnership with Provi to Deliver Best-In-Class B2B Online Ordering Throughout California

ST. HELENA, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Duckhorn Portfolio, North America’s premier luxury wine company, and Provi, the largest online B2B marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a best-in-class ordering solution for licensed retailers in California. The collaboration underscores Duckhorn’s commitment to supporting its trade accounts with efficient, reliable tools tailored to the unique demands of the state’s self-distribution market.

Through Provi’s robust online marketplace, California retailers can access Duckhorn’s curated portfolio of 11 brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Kosta Browne. Retailers can view real-time product details, communicate orders anytime, and seamlessly connect with Duckhorn’s team. This initiative is expected to expand Duckhorn’s accessibility across the state while driving meaningful growth for its portfolio.

“Retail accounts are essential to the success of our brands,” said Pete Przybylinski, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales Officer, The Duckhorn Portfolio. “The partnership with Provi enables us to provide an enhanced ordering experience, improving how California trade buyers interact with our wines and sales reps while driving incremental growth across our portfolio in the on-and-off premise channels.”

Provi’s marketplace, equipped with an enriched catalog, advanced search capabilities, seamless order management, and 24/7 access, empowers Duckhorn to strengthen retail relationships through a dynamic, high-touch digital experience. By streamlining administrative tasks, Provi also enables Duckhorn’s sales team to concentrate on execution and customer engagement, enhancing retailer satisfaction and accelerating brand growth.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Duckhorn to elevate their trade strategies and strengthen the connection between their unique portfolio and retailers across California,” said Taylor Katzman, Founder and CEO, Provi. “This partnership demonstrates how technology can not only simplify operations but also unlock new opportunities for growth and collaboration within the industry.”

Provi’s mission is to bring greater efficiency to the beverage alcohol industry by simplifying the complexities of ordering, selling, and promoting wholesale alcohol. Recently, the company introduced new features to further strengthen relationships between wholesalers and retailers. Provi’s marketplace has delivered significant results, with some partners achieving up to a 22x increase in GMV, an 8x growth in active retailers, and a 72% rise in average order value.

California retailers interested in exploring The Duckhorn Portfolio and placing orders through Provi can visit https://app.provi.com/duckhorn.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with eleven wineries, ten state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, five tasting rooms and over 2,200 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 38 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Sonoma-Cutrer, Goldeneye, Calera, Greenwing, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, Oregon and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varietals. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world.

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online B2B marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in all markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust online marketplace improves communication and efficiency between on- and off-premise buyers and distributors. Provi's suite of offerings also includes the Beverage Media properties with an industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.