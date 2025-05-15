-

YCharts Expands Relationship with LPL Financial Through ClientWorks Integration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a leading client engagement and investment research platform trusted by financial advisors and investment professionals across North America, has expanded its relationship with LPL Financial by launching a direct integration with ClientWorks, LPL’s advisor technology platform. This enhancement streamlines workflows, reduces manual data entry, and improves client engagement for LPL’s nearly 29,000 advisors.

LPL advisors have been using YCharts to research investments, optimize strategies, and create compelling sales collateral for 5 years. Now, the ClientWorks integration enables seamless portfolio synchronization, eliminating the need for manual uploads and reconciliation—allowing advisors to work more efficiently and shift focus to their clients.

Unlocking New Efficiencies for LPL Financial Advisors

  • Seamless portfolio sync between ClientWorks and YCharts
  • On-demand access to investment data without manual entry
  • LPL-approved reports to support client conversations

“This integration builds on our strong relationship with LPL Financial, reinforcing our commitment to advisor efficiency,” said John Vander Vennet, Chief Revenue Officer at YCharts. “By connecting YCharts directly with ClientWorks, we’re enabling LPL advisors to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time delivering value to clients.”

Gary Carrai, Chief Product Officer at LPL Financial, added, “Our goal is to provide our advisors with seamless, high-impact tools to solve pragmatic problems along their advisor journey. This comprehensive integration with YCharts makes it even easier for them to manage portfolios, engage clients in valuable conversation, and drive better outcomes.”

By strengthening the YCharts-LPL Financial relationship, this integration underscores a shared commitment to delivering innovative, time-saving solutions that enhance advisor efficiency and client service.

About YCharts

YCharts is a leading financial technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to elevate client engagement and empower wealth management teams to make smarter investment decisions. With advanced analytics, powerful visualization tools, and comprehensive data, YCharts is built to enhance team cohesion, ensuring uniformity across investment-related workflows and scalable operations. YCharts offers an ideal solution for wealth management firms looking to maintain consistency in client communication and investment strategies across multiple teams and offices, ultimately driving significant AUM growth.

Contacts

Media contact for YCharts
Tania Hollander
(866) 965-7552
tania@ycharts.com

