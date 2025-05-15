SentinelOne Achieves FedRAMP-High Authorization for Purple AI, CNAPP and Hyperautomation Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that SentinelOne’s Purple AI™, Singularity™ Cloud Security and Singularity™ Hyperautomation are available as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorized services at the High Impact Level. This product release is the first for a cybersecurity AI analyst to be High Authorized, as well as a first for a unified platform that delivers full EDR, SIEM, and CNAPP capabilities. The addition of these advanced platform capabilities strengthens SentinelOne’s AI-powered solutions in providing industry-leading protection against cyber threats to US Federal, Public Sector, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Critical Infrastructure entities.

In addition to SentinelOne's FedRAMP High-Authorized Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake, now public entities can leverage Purple AI, CNAPP and Hyperautomation capabilities to:

Meet stringent security and compliance mandates including Executive Order (EO) 14028 and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) M-21-31.

Simplify SOC analyst workflows and accelerate threat investigations, triage, and response.

Gain expanded cloud security coverage and increased protection of cloud assets.

Expedite triage and response with built-in orchestration and automation of multi-step/multi-vendor response playbooks.

“As a former CISO in the federal government, I know firsthand the security - and budget - challenges agencies face as they work to modernize legacy systems, manage growing cloud environments, and respond to mounting cyber threats,” Ronald Ringgold, field CISO, public sector, SentinelOne. “What excites me most about this launch is the power of unification—with Purple AI, CNAPP, Hyperautomation, and FedRAMP-High authorized capabilities, we’re delivering a next-generation security platform that provides deep visibility, advanced automation, and full-stack protection from endpoint to cloud. SOC teams can move faster, work smarter, close gaps and make meaningful progress towards achieving the highest levels of federal security maturity.”

With the addition of Purple AI, CNAPP, and Hyperautomation to SentinelOne’s portfolio of FedRAMP-High authorized services, more federal entities subject to stricter compliance requirements can now purchase the cybersecurity leader’s platform solutions and leverage the offerings to accelerate triage and investigation, close cloud security gaps, and automate threat response in real-time across diverse attack surfaces. Using the solution, security teams can:

Leverage Purple AI as a force multiplier to uplevel any analyst through natural language queries and hunting across native and third party data, improving mean time to detect (MTTD) by 63% and mean time to respond (MTTR) by 55% [1] .

. Put Purple AI to work streamlining investigations with prioritized alerts, quick starts, suggested next steps and AI-enriched summaries

Achieve comprehensive cloud visibility and control from build time to runtime—using an AI-powered CNAPP, including autonomous threat detection and response, discovery of unprotected cloud workloads, proactive detection of exploitable risk, and cross-surface correlation across cloud, endpoints, and identities.

Implement scalable automation with no-code hyperautomation to enable rapid design, testing and deployment of SecOps workflows––no advanced programming or specialized knowledge required.

More easily and cost effectively achieve EL3 status as part of the OMB M-21-31 memorandum with the unified technical capabilities of Purple AI, CNAPP and Hyperautomation.

Securing Government Agencies

In addition to achieving FedRAMP-High Authorized and FISMA High Impact levels to protect US Federal and Public Sector agencies, SentinelOne remains committed to meeting stringent regulatory and security requirements across multiple regions including IRAP, Australia's government security framework for evaluating and certifying services for use by public sector agencies, and BSI C5:2020, Germany’s cloud computing data security compliance framework, established by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). Together, these standards demonstrate robust international benchmarks for cloud security, compliance, and data protection. For a complete list of all SentinelOne compliance certifications, documentation and reports, visit the Trust Center.

Availability

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform and now Purple AI are immediately available as FedRAMP-High Authorized Services in GovCloud. SentinelOne’s CNAPP, Hyperautomation and SIEM offerings are FedRAMP-High Authorized services and are expected to be available in GovCloud in SentinelOne’s Q2 FY26.

