Aspen Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Elevate the Digital Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking, a CUSO specializing in digital banking solutions for credit unions, today announced that Aspen Federal Credit Union (Aspen FCU) has selected its Thoughtful Banking® platform. The partnership underscores Aspen FCU’s commitment to delivering a modern and member-focused digital experience.

The credit union chose Mahalo’s platform for its emphasis on member usability and scalable platform architecture. Aspen FCU also emphasized Mahalo’s credit union-specific development model as a differentiator, allowing for customization, alignment with operational workflows, and ongoing adaptability.

“Member needs continue to shift toward more mobile access and intuitive interactions, and we recognized that our digital presence needed to evolve as well,” said Pamela Brown-Graff, President and CEO of Aspen FCU. “Mahalo stood out as we began exploring partners for its deep understanding of the credit union mission, strong focus on user experience, and flexibility to grow with us.”

Aspen FCU will go live with Mahalo’s platform in tandem with its Corelation KeyStone core conversion, ensuring a seamless and unified transformation across both digital and core banking systems.

The platform provides a unified user experience across devices to ensure consistency and ease of use, whether members are accessing accounts from a desktop, tablet, or mobile phone. Mahalo’s integrated security features and robust personalization tools further align with Aspen FCU’s focus on empowering members to manage their finances with confidence.

Brown-Graff added, “The Thoughtful Banking platform’s adaptive interface will enable us to meet members where they are, especially younger generations who expect convenient, mobile-first solutions. Mahalo equips us to remove friction, boost member satisfaction, and remain a trusted financial resource within the communities we serve.”

This partnership represents a strategic investment in digital agility—a key market advantage as credit unions face increased competition from fintechs and larger banks accelerating their digital transformation efforts.

“Credit unions like Aspen FCU are navigating a crucial inflection point,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “They must meet rising digital expectations while preserving the personal service that defines the credit union difference. Our platform is designed to support that balance, offering modern capabilities and the flexibility that credit unions need to sustain long-term momentum and match pace with the future of banking innovation.”

About Aspen FCU

Founded in 1966 to serve the financial needs of Rapid City’s medical community, Aspen Federal Credit Union has grown into a trusted institution for individuals and families across western South Dakota. Today, the credit union proudly serves employees of Monument Health and community members who live, work, worship, attend school, or own a business in Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, or Custer counties. Aspen FCU remains committed to delivering personalized, community-focused financial services. To learn more, visit aspenfcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.