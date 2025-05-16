The True Life Companies (Elite Fund III, LLC) Sells Texas Housing Parcel to Homebuilder

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The True Life Companies, LLC (“TTLC”), the Denver-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in attainable for-sale housing (along with its subsidiaries, The True Life Companies Elite Fund I, LLC (“EFI”); and The True Life Companies Elite Fund III, LLC (“EFIII”), collectively the “Funds”), has announced a land parcel sale in Austin, TX.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to addressing the housing shortage in high-demand markets,” said Scott Clark, CEO of The True Life Companies, after completion of the deal. Share

The transaction involved a 15-acre parcel entitled for development of up to 45 detached single-family homes. This property, acquired by Tri Pointe Homes, will contribute to the expansion of for-sale housing in the Austin metro area.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to addressing the housing shortage in high-demand markets,” said Scott Clark, CEO of The True Life Companies, after completion of the deal. “Our strategic approach to urban infill has allowed us to optimize the property development in accordance with local zoning requirements, which we believe benefits both the community and our investors. We’re committed to our ongoing strategy to create and unlock value for investors by capitalizing on high-potential land in key markets.”

TTLC completed the deals via its usual strategy: by negotiating a purchase and sale agreement with the parcel’s original landowner, designing a site plan for the property, and then selling that plan to a public homebuilding company. The Funds utilized purchase and sale agreements without taking title to the land, which served as a risk management strategy for the company and its investors.

This exit is just the latest example of the TTLC’s continued mission: to bring attainable for-sale housing to constrained metro markets across the U.S., helping the next generation of young homebuyers achieve their piece of the American Dream.

To learn more about TTLC and its projects, contact The True Life Companies at 720.210.9970 or info@thetruelifecompanies.com

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies (TTLC) is a Denver-based firm that seeks to repurpose urban infill real estate into residential development opportunities with a repeatable and effective process. TTLC acts as a supply-chain provider to homebuilders in metro markets across the U.S., using data to identify infill properties with high potential, assuming control over those properties with purchase-and-sale agreements, entitling and designing site plans for new communities, and finally selling the shovel-ready parcels to builders. With offices in nine regions nationwide, TTLC is on a mission to solve the supply/demand imbalance in the housing market for the next generation of home buyers.

No Offer or Solicitation

Securities offered through Orchard Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. The True Life Companies is not affiliated with Orchard Securities. There are no assurances that the objectives or results outlined by The True Life Companies in its investment strategy can be achieved. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities for the Funds particularly EFIII . An offer to sell the Units of the EFIII may be made only pursuant to the Amended and Restated Private Placement Memorandum dated October 15, 2022, as amended and supplemented (the “Memorandum”). The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by the Memorandum. The offering of Units (the “Offering”) is being made by means of the Memorandum only to accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Offering will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and is being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of such laws. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other federal or state agency has passed upon the merits of or given their approval to the Units, the Offering or the Memorandum.