BDO South Africa Partners with MindBridge to Enhance Quality with Deeper AI-Driven Insights

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO South Africa, a leading member of the global BDO network, today announced its strategic partnership with MindBridge, the leading AI-powered financial decision intelligence platform. This collaboration is set to significantly enhance BDO South Africa’s capabilities, leveraging MindBridge’s artificial intelligence (AI) to gain insights and improve quality across the firm’s extensive audit client base.

BDO South Africa has been investing in data analytics for several years as part of a broader initiative to enhance audit quality both locally and across the global BDO network. Recently, the firm identified a need for a solution that would enhance our audit team’s ability to identify key areas of risk in relation to a client’s financials. The use of technology, then became of paramount importance in BDO's effort to further enhance overall quality, drive consistency across audit engagements and ultimately provide greater levels of assurance to our clients and stakeholders.

“After carefully evaluating a range of solutions, we chose MindBridge for its unparalleled ability to enable our team to independently analyze client data,” said Collins Mashishi Head of National Audit, BDO South Africa. “MindBridge’s AI-driven technology, combined with its pre-built control points, offers the right level of autonomy and intelligence needed to meet our growing needs. This partnership aligns perfectly with our broader strategic goals of improving efficiency, quality, and client outcomes.”

After thorough consideration, BDO South Africa opted to partner with MindBridge because several key factors set it apart from other solutions, including:

MindBridge’s renowned reputation

Powerful AI and ML technology that enables auditors to perform autonomous data analysis

MindBridge’s unique ability to empower users to directly interpret complex financial data without needing external support

“This partnership is a key milestone in BDO South Africa’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation and quality,” said Sarah McGinnity, General Manager, Audit & Assurance Solutions at MindBridge. “MindBridge’s solution meets the specific needs of BDO, strengthening their market position, and allowing them to enhance the services they provide to clients.”

BDO South Africa’s partnership with MindBridge comes at a pivotal moment as BDO Norway has also chosen to adopt MindBridge technology, highlighting a growing alignment within the global BDO network. Both firms are deploying MindBridge’s solution as part of a broader initiative to drive greater value in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About BDO South Africa

BDO in South Africa is the South African member firm of BDO International. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms. We are 150 partners and over 2300 people across 7 offices in South Africa. The global BDO network provides audit, advisory and tax services in 166 countries, with over 115,661 people working out of 1,776 offices worldwide. Service provision within the international BDO network of independent member firms (‘the BDO network’) is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BVBA, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium with its statutory seat in Brussels. For more information please visit www.bdo.co.za. Elevating people. Elevating business. Elevating society.

About MindBridge Analytics Inc.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is the global leader in AI-driven financial decision intelligence. MindBridge empowers finance professionals to detect anomalies and manage risk for vast amounts of data with unimagined precision. Analyzing all financial transactional data, all the time, MindBridge enables companies to identify and manage risk across the enterprise through the lens of the auditor, regulator, and bespoke financial controls. Financial leaders rely on MindBridge’s proven, innovative AI to uncover risk and drive proactive financial oversight. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.