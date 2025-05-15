-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Grantor Trust 2025-1 and Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to nine classes of notes issued by Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Grantor Trust 2025-1 and Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Trust 2025-1 (collectively “POSH 2025-1”), an point-of-sale unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. POSH 2025-1 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 28.42% for the Class A Notes to 1.77% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes), a cash reserve account funded at closing, and excess spread.

POSH 2025-1 will issue 10 classes of notes totaling $300.00 million with KBRA rating the Class A through Class F Notes, Class AB, Class ABC, and Class ABCD. KBRA will not be providing ratings on the Certificates or the FR Securities. POSH 2025-1 is a fully prefunded transaction where there will be no collateral funded at closing. The transaction also includes an 18-month revolving period (including the prefunding period). If the revolving period ends or an amortization event occurs, the amortization period will begin. During the amortization period, reinvestment is not permitted, and distributions will be made sequentially to the noteholders according to the amortization priority of payments.

Pagaya Structured Products LLC, the sponsor and administrator, is a fully owned subsidiary of Pagaya US Holding Company LLC (formerly known as Pagaya Investments US LLC), which is 100% owned by Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya Technologies”), an Israeli corporation listed on the NASDAQ (PGY). Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company in the lending marketplace that uses AI-driven credit and analysis technology. This transaction is the 43rd publicly rated securitization sponsored by Pagaya Structured Products LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Pagaya” or the “Company”).

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s proposed capital structure and Pagaya’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Pagaya and each of the Platform Sellers, as well as periodic update calls with the Company and Platform Sellers. KBRA has recently conducted surveillance on each platform’s KBRA-rated securitizations. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009472

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Juhi Paranjape, Associate
+1 646-731-1340
juhi.paranjape@kbra.com

Vicky Xiao, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1422
vicky.xiao@kbra.com

Dan DePaulo, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1259
dan.depaulo@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Juhi Paranjape, Associate
+1 646-731-1340
juhi.paranjape@kbra.com

Vicky Xiao, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1422
vicky.xiao@kbra.com

Dan DePaulo, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1259
dan.depaulo@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BMO 2025-C12

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 16 classes of BMO 2025-C12, a $640.8 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 36 commercial mortgage loans secured by 80 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 30 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (18.4% of pool balance), Dallas - Fort Worth (10.5%) and Portland (10.0%). The pool has exposure to most major property types, with six types representing more th...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SUA 2025-1 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by SUA 2025-1 LLC (SUA 2025-1), a $133.3 million tri-servicer property tax lien securitization between American Tax Lien (the Master Servicer), LLC, Sower Tax Lien Fund I, LLC (Sower), and US Assets, LLC (US Assets and, each, an Originator). SUA 2025-1 represents each of the Originator’s first tax lien ABS securitization. Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 16,751 property tax l...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Veros Auto Receivables Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Veros Auto Receivables Trust 2025-1 (“VEROS 2025-1”), an auto loan ABS transaction. This transaction represents Veros Credit LLC (“Veros” or the “Company”) first term ABS securitization of 2025 and eighth overall. VEROS 2025-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $238.49 million. The Notes are collateralized by a pool of auto loan contracts originated on an indirect basis mainly through independe...
Back to Newsroom