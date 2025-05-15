Rhino Resources and Halliburton Deliver the First Two Exploration Wells on Block 2914 in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Namibia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rhino Resources (OTC: RHNO) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced the delivery of two exploration wells on Block 2914 within Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 85 offshore Namibia. Halliburton's collaborative approach and integrated services were instrumental in Rhino's success as the block's operator.

These exploration wells are the first to be completed entirely from in-country infrastructure through Halliburton’s newly established operational bases in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Lüderitz.

“This success is an example of what’s possible when world-class technology, local collaboration, and a shared long-term vision come together,” said Antoine Berel, vice president, Halliburton Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our newly established infrastructure across Namibia enabled this discovery, which will help unlock Namibia’s energy potential and build the capacity to support the country’s future as an energy hub in Africa.”

As Namibia attracts international interest in its offshore basins, the success of this campaign sets a new standard for energy development in the region.

“At the onset of the drilling campaign, we communicated to our partners that Rhino’s exploration efforts in Namibia should simultaneously prove geological potential and deliver long-term benefits for the country. The discoveries on Block 2914 are a promising start to this journey, which will contribute to the foundation we are laying for Namibia’s burgeoning oil and gas industry — one built on knowledge and skills transfer, local capacity building and the upliftment of young Namibians,” said Travis Smithard, CEO of Rhino Resources.

In October 2024, Rhino Resources and Halliburton inaugurated the Rhino-Halliburton Technology Centre at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Southern Campus, a state-of-the-art facility aimed to advance geoscience education and research nationwide. The centre represents a long-term investment in Namibia’s youth, who will provide the future human capital and scientific leadership in the energy sector.

The collaborative and integrated local-first approach underscores the value that Halliburton and Rhino Resources bring to Namibia and serves as a model for future projects in the country and the region.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.