T-Mobile and Palo Alto Networks to Launch Managed SASE Offering for Wireless Devices

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) introduced ‘T-Mobile SASE, with Palo Alto Networks’ — a new managed offering that brings together America’s only nationwide 5G Advanced network, T-Mobile’s T-SIMsecure with T-Mobile Security Slice and Palo Alto Networks’ industry-leading Prisma SASE 5G. The offering will deliver enhanced protection, performance and simplicity to T-Mobile for Business customers.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE 5G, the cloud-native Zero Trust security solution, expands T-Mobile’s security portfolio enabling organizations to better protect their networks and devices without the need for extra equipment or additional software. It empowers businesses and government agencies to more securely connect users and devices to private, Software as a Service (SaaS) and internet applications while maintaining strict security policies and visibility. By integrating Palo Alto Networks’ SASE capabilities into T-Mobile’s network, customer data has increased protection across endpoints.

“At T-Mobile for Business, we’re redefining secure connectivity for the 5G era with mobility-driven solutions designed to scale effortlessly,” said Mishka Dehghan, SVP of Strategy, Product & Solutions Engineering at T-Mobile Business Group. “By adding Palo Alto Networks' proven SASE capabilities into our 5G Standalone network, we’re delivering built-in security from the ground up, empowering our business and government customers with a seamless solution that protects their data across every endpoint, enabling them to operate confidently in an increasingly connected world.”

“This SASE offering directly integrates into T-Mobile’s network and aims to provide comprehensive security, visibility and exceptional experiences without the need for additional clients and complex management," said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. "We are excited to bring our advanced security solution to T-Mobile’s cutting-edge 5G network."

Organizations today face an unprecedented surge in cybersecurity threats, intensified by several emerging trends, such as the rapid growth of mobile workforces, increased reliance on connected devices and the resulting expansion of technologies that need protection — like 5G routers and IoT devices. In fact, the number of business 5G IoT connections in North America is expected to grow from five million in 2025 to 39 million by 2030. This rapid expansion puts a significant strain on IT teams and increases exposure to risks, particularly when authentication mechanisms are weak or insufficient.

To help customers tackle today’s complex security challenges, T-Mobile has teamed up with Palo Alto Networks to leverage the power of its Prisma SASE 5G solution to deliver enhanced protection, performance and simplicity through three core T-Mobile 5G network assets:

T-Mobile 5G Advanced — Developed on the industry’s only 5G Standalone architecture with built-in security from the ground up: Includes encryption to protect interfaces, subscriber identities, and network control and user data planes — even for inter-operator traffic; and supports prevention of downgrade attacks that exploit weaker legacy protocols.

T-Mobile T-SIMsecure with security at the hardware level — SIM-based, clientless authentication using International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) and International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI): Offers strong security with SIM-based authentication, simplifying administrative complexity for IT and security teams and enhancing authorization for connected devices, including endpoints that can’t support traditional SASE software, such as IoT devices and 5G routers; improves productivity for mobile employees, like field and frontline workers; and allows devices without a T-Mobile SIM to easily download and configure Palo Alto Networks Global Protect and Prisma Access Agent, regardless of provider or Wi-Fi network.

T-Mobile Security Slice — security over the air with a dedicated virtual network segment, enabled by T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone network: Delivers improved security with traffic isolation, customization and improved performance, providing speed advantages and less delay compared to Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G non-standalone networks for T-Mobile SASE customers using 5G Standalone-enabled devices.

T-Mobile SASE, with Palo Alto Networks will be available this summer, further expanding T-Mobile's SASE portfolio for the modern 5G connected enterprise.

To learn more about T-Mobile SASE, with Palo Alto Networks and sign up, visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/security/sase

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by 70,000+ organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Discover more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, GlobalProtect, Precision AI, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States or in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. This release may include references to products, services, or features that are unreleased or not currently available. Customers should make their purchasing decisions based on fully released and available products, services, and features.