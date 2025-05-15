-

MLF Announces New Partnership With Zenni Optical

Zenni Optical becomes Official Eyewear of Major League Fishing

BENTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today a new partnership with Zenni Optical, the world’s leading online eyewear retailer. As part of the partnership, Zenni now becomes the Official Eyewear of Major League Fishing and title partner of Bass Pro Tour Zenni Stage 6 at the Potomac River, held June 26-29 in Marbury, Maryland.

This strategic partnership unites two innovative brands, combining Zenni’s industry leadership in accessible, high-quality eyewear with MLF’s passionate and growing audience of anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. Together, MLF and Zenni are committed to providing affordable, stylish eyewear for anglers across the globe, while promoting the importance of eye health and protection on and off the water.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration for MLF, Zenni and the league will curate a custom line of eyewear specifically designed for anglers and fans, featuring frames that will be customizable for both prescription and non-prescription lenses, offering innovative technologies including Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses, EyeQLenz™ light-adaptive lenses and polarized sunglasses – an essential tool for serious fishing. MLF fans will also enjoy a special offer for 10% off all purchases using the promo code: MLF.

“Zenni Optical is a proven leader in innovative and affordable eyewear, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the MLF family,” said Jake Wittkop, MLF Vice President and Managing Director of Sponsorship and Business Development. “Whether you’re in need of polarized, prescription lenses for finding bass on beds or blue-light blocking lenses for streaming MLF at home, Zenni offers eyewear for every need. This partnership will not only elevate the visibility of the Zenni brand but also enhance the experience for anglers and fans alike.”

Zenni is no stranger to elite partnerships across the sports and entertainment landscape. In addition to MLF, Zenni is the Official Eyewear of Monster Jam, Major League Pickleball, the San Francisco 49ers and the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics – further solidifying its place at the intersection of performance, lifestyle and fan engagement.

“We are proud to partner with Major League Fishing, an organization that shares our passion for performance, precision and innovation,” said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. “We’re excited to collaborate with MLF and introduce a line of eyewear and accessories built to meet the unique demands of the fishing lifestyle while providing enthusiasts and fans premium, but affordable, corrective and preventative options.”

Zenni will receive integrated branding across MLF’s expansive media platforms, including television and livestream broadcasts, on-site event signage, an activation presence and features on MLF’s digital and social media platforms. As the Title Sponsor of Bass Pro Tour Stage 6, Zenni will be featured prominently throughout the event, with exclusive coverage on MLFNOW! and in upcoming television broadcasts on Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel and MyOutdoorTV (MOTV).

For more information about MLF and its sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. To explore Zenni’s complete line of customizable eyewear, visit Zenni.com.

About Zenni Optical

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Monster Jam, Major League Pickleball, Ghost Gaming and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press.

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America’s living rooms on CBS, Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, World Fishing Network and on demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world’s top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 20 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

